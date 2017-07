Tuesday’s updates from NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Portland Trail Blazers Pat Connaughton (5) reacts after scoring the winning basket in double overtime against the Utah Jazz during a NBA Summer League game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Trail Blazers won 92-89. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

1:46 p.m. Pat Connaughton exits game with injury

Portland Trail Blazers second-year guard Pat Connaughton went down with a left hamstring injury midway through the second quarter in the first game of the NBA Summer League in the Cox Pavilion on Tuesday.

The Notre Dam product did not re-enter before halftime.

San Antonio leads Portland 54-41 at the break. Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, who went undrafted out of Michigan State in the 2016 draft, leads all scorers with 18 points.

— Ashton Ferguson