NBA Summer League Day 9 Blog: Grizzlies stay undefeated after 2OT game

Saturday’s updates from the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

5:15 p.m.: Grizzlies remain unbeaten

Wayne Selden led four double-figure scorers with 24 points on Saturday to help the Memphis Grizzlies stay unbeaten in the NBA Summer League with a 98-95 win over the Miami Heat in double overtime.

Selden added five rebounds and four assists for Memphis, which outscored Miami 6-3 in the second overtime to move to 5-0.

Dillon Brooks, a Findlay Prep product, added 14 points and four steals for the Grizzlies off the bench. Gian Clavell led Miami with 20 points.

“They (Miami) went on a good spurt, and I decided to go with the guys who were playing hard,” said Grizzlies coach Glynn Cyprien about being down 10 in the fourth quarter. “Dillon Brooks played well, and Wayne didn’t hit a lot of shots, but he hit them when it counted. I thought tonight our bench was phenomenal.”

Clavell hit the game-tying 3-pointer from the wing with 5.1 seconds left to tie the score at 90 and send the game into overtime.

The Mountain West Player of the Year last season at Colorado State received the third pass from an inbounds play and shot it over two defenders.

Memphis’ Wes Washpun missed the potential game-winning shot on the other end as time expired to send the game into a two-minute overtime.

3:30 p.m.: Gutierrez banking on experience for roster spot

Caleb Swanigan has received the bulk of the credit for the Portland Trail Blazers’ stellar play at the NBA Summer League with his size and strength in the paint.

But up top, Jorge Gutierrez has flourished as the Blazers’ point guard.

Gutierrez, a product of Findlay Prep, filled the stat sheet Saturday with 10 points, four steals and three assists in 25 minutes during the Blazers’ 94-87 victory over the Spurs to advance to the semifinals.

“My experience has led to my minutes,” said Gutierrez, who is averaging 24 minutes in the league. “I know how to control the offense and lead the team.”

Gutierrez has played for four NBA teams and multiple international squads since turning pro in 2012 from California.

The Mexican-born guard isn’t the only former Findlay Prep standout on his team. He’s joined in the Portland backcourt by Nick Johnson.

“Nick got there a year after me, but we had some battles when he was at Arizona and I was at Cal,” Gutierrez said. “He’s part of the Findlay family, so I know him well.”

Gutierrez led the Pilots to their first national title game in 2008.

“We came up short, but they have won it a lot ever since,” Gutierrez said. “It’s always good to come back to Las Vegas. I feel comfortable here.”

