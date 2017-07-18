NBA Summer League rewind — Day 11

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the NBA Summer League championship with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

A wrapup of Day 11 of the NBA Summer League on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Monday’s result

■ Los Angeles Lakers 110, Portland Trail Blazers 98 — The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the NBA Summer League championship with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center. Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma made 6 of 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points. Undrafted guard Matt Thomas was 5 of 5 from deep and added 23 points. Portland rookie big man Caleb Swanigan concluded an impressive summer-league run with 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a losing effort.

Tournament scores

July 7

Toronto 96, New Orleans 93

Brooklyn 75, Atlanta 72

Houston 102, Denver 99

Cleveland 82, Milwaukee 53

L.A. Clippers 96, L.A. Lakers 93 (OT)

Phoenix 89, Sacramento 85

July 8

Memphis 91, Washington 88

Portland 72, Utah 63

Miami 75, San Antonio 74

Cleveland 95, Houston 90 (OT)

Dallas 91, Chicago 75

Toronto 97, Minnesota 72

Boston 86, L.A. Lakers 81

Philadelphia 95, Golden State 93

July 9

Atlanta 84, New Orleans 82

Milwaukee 88, Brooklyn 83

L.A. Clippers 86, Utah 67

Memphis 81, Sacramento 75

Dallas 88, Phoenix 77

Minnesota 90, Denver 71

Boston 70, Portland 64

San Antonio 101, Philadelphia 95

July 10

Atlanta 75, Chicago 55

Brooklyn 95, New Orleans 66

Toronto 82, Denver 81

L.A. Clippers 100, Milwaukee 93

Miami 91, Washington 87

Houston 99, Phoenix 94

Cleveland 91, Golden State 74

L.A. Lakers 95, Sacramento 92

July 11

San Antonio 99, Portland 85

Chicago 82, Washington 73

Dallas 78, Miami 73

Memphis 84, Utah 81 (OT)

Boston 88, Philadelphia 83

Minnesota 78, Golden State 76 (2 OT)

Wednesday

New Orleans 105, Atlanta 95

Miami 89, Washington 88

Phoenix 97, Utah 81

Portland 88, Chicago 77

Denver 87, Houston 81

Golden State 77, Minnesota 69

Sacramento 69, Milwaukee 65

L.A. Lakers 103, Philadelphia 102

Thursday

San Antonio 86, New Orleans 81

Boston 93, Golden State 69

Memphis 102, Phoenix 98

Portland 91, Toronto 85

Brooklyn 85, Denver 74

Miami 91, L.A. Clippers 84

Dallas 83, Sacramento 76

L.A. Lakers 94, Cleveland 83

Friday

Atlanta 92, Houston 86

Utah 97, Milwaukee 76

Denver 96, New Orleans 91

Sacramento 93, Phoenix 87

Minnesota 80, Washington 73

Golden State 109, L.A. Clippers 100

Chicago 99, Philadelphia 82

Cleveland 78, Toronto 75 (OT)

Saturday

Portland 94, San Antonio 87

Memphis 98, Miami 95 (2 OT)

Dallas 91, Boston 74

L.A. Lakers 115, Brooklyn 106

Sunday

Portland 87, Memphis 82

L.A. Lakers 108, Dallas 98

Monday’s attendance

10,304. Total through nine days: 127,843 — a new NBA Summer League record

Star of the day

The Lakers’ Kuzma stole the show in guard Lonzo Ball’s abscence, and took home championship-game MVP honors with a game-high 30 points.

Quotable

“Tomorrow it doesn’t mean nothing. We’ve got to get ready for training camp and get for the season, because that’s what lies ahead.”

— Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma on winning the summer league

