NBA Summer League rewind — Day 6

A wrapup of Day 6 of the NBA Summer League on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

A wrapup of Day 6 of the NBA Summer League on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Wednesday’s results

New Orleans Pelicans 105, Atlanta Hawks 95 — Quinn Cook scored a game-high 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting to lead the Pelicans. Jalen Jones and Cheick Diallo each added 21 points for New Orleans, which led 57-43 at halftime. John Collins, the 19th overall pick, led Atlanta with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Denver Nuggets 87, Houston Rockets 81 — Torrey Craig came off the bench to score 27 points and grab 11 rebounds to lead the Nuggets. Robert Carter Jr. (14 points, 10 rebounds) also registered a double-double. Troy Williams and Chris Johnson each scored 20 points for the Rockets.

Miami Heat 89, Washington Wizards 88 — Gian Clavell lasered a pass into the middle of the Wizards defense to find Justin Robinson for the go-ahead basket as Miami held on to beat Washington. Robinson finished with 19 points, shooting 7 for 9. Marcus Keene led the Wizards with 18 points behind an 8-for-16 shooting effort.

Golden State Warriors 77, Minnesota Timberwolves 69 — Former UNLV player Patrick McCaw made 10 of 16 shots and scored 26 points to lead the Warriors. C.J. Williams led Minnesota with 19 points.

Phoenix Suns 97, Utah Jazz 81 — Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender led the assault for the Suns. Jackson had 21 points, behind a 9-for-17 shooting performance, and second-year man Bender posted 18 points, shooting 6 for 13. Eric Griffin led Utah, putting up 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

Sacramento Kings 69, Milwaukee Bucks 65 — Skal Labissiere scored 15 points and Georgios Papagiannis had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. Sterling Brown led the Bucks with 12 points and Spring Valley High School graduate Gary Payton II added 11. Former UNLV player Rashad Vaughn scored eight points, and ex-Rebel Stephen Zimmerman Jr. had one.

Portland Trail Blazers 88, Chicago Bulls 77 — Five players scored in double figures for Portland. Jake Layman scored a team-high 22 points, shooting 8 for 18. Antonio Blakeney scored a game-high 27 points, making 7 of 17 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles Lakers 103, Philadelphia 76ers 102 — Ivica Zubac made two free throws with 4.6 seconds left to give the Lakers the victory. James Blackmon Jr. had given the Sixers a one-point with a driving layup with 5.9 seconds remaining. Lonzo Ball scored 28 of his 36 points in the second half to lead the Lakers. Furkan Korkmaz topped all Sixers scorers with 19 points.

Wednesday’s attendance

8,917 (both venues). Total through four days: 77,077.

Star of the day

The Lakers’ Ball showed why as the No. 2 overall draft pick he had so much hype, playing a sensational game. He not only scored 36 points, but also finished with 11 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.

Local spotlight

In addition to scoring 26 points McCaw made a 3-pointer and drove for a layup in the final two minutes to twice give the Warriors a two-possession lead.

On the scene

LeBron James sat courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Also making appearances throughout the day were former longtime NBA veteran Terry Cummings, ex-NBA coach Del Harris and former player and coach Kiki Vandeweghe, and current Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Quotable

“I never truly got to play my time in the NBA. I still feel good. I’m in great shape. I can play with anybody.”

— Washington Wizards 33-year-old veteran and former lottery pick Ike Diogu

Thursday’s schedule

At Cox Pavilion

■ No. 24 New Orleans vs. No. 8 San Antonio, 1 p.m.

■ No. 22 Golden State vs No. 6 Boston, 3 p.m.

■ No. 13 Phoenix vs. No. 4 Memphis, 5 p.m.

■ No. 16 Portland vs. No. 1 Toronto, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ No. 23 Denver vs. No. 7 Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m.

■ No. 12 Miami vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

■ No. 19 Sacramento vs. No. 3 Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

■ No. 15 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 2 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

