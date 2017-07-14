NBA Summer League rewind — Day 7

A wrapup of Day 7 of the NBA Summer League on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder during Thursday's Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Ball recorded a triple-double and the Lakers won, 94-83. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY)

A wrapup of Day 7 of the NBA Summer League on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Thursday’s results

San Antonio Spurs 86, New Orleans Pelicans 81 —A Quinn Cook turnover in the last four seconds cost the Pelicans a chance at overtime as San Antonio beat New Orleans to advance in the Summer League tournament. The Spurs’ Bryn Forbes scored 29 points to lead all scorers. Cook scored 19, his lowest total in during his play in Las Vegas.

Brooklyn Nets 85, Denver Nuggets 74 — Isaiah Whitehead led four players in double figures with 14 points as the Nets never trailed. They led by as many as 20 points at one point en route to make Saturday’s quarterfinals. Malik Beasley led the Nuggets with 20 points.

Boston Celtics 93, Golden State Warriors 69 — Even without No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinitis), the Celtics rolled into the quarters. Rosco Allen led the Celtics with 18 points, and Jabari Bird scored 17. Ante Zizic finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ex-UNLV player Patrick McCaw led the Warriors with 20 points.

Miami Heat 91, Los Angeles Clippers 84 — Three Heat players scored at least 20 points, with Okaro White topping them with 23. Justin Robinson added 22 points and Gian Clavell had 20. Brice Johnson led the Clippers with 13 points.

Memphis Grizzlies 102, Phoenix Suns 98 — Wayne Selden scored 33 points to lead the Grizzlies. Wade Baldwin IV added 21 points and Deyonta Davis had 16. For the Suns, Mike James scored 32 points, Dragan Bender 20 and Shaquille Harrison 16.

Dallas Mavericks 83, Sacramento Kings 76 — No. 9 overall draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Dallas’ victory. Justin Jackson, the No. 15 overall selection, topped all Kings scorers with 25 points.

Portland Trail Blazers 91, Toronto Raptors 85 —Nick Johnson made 6 of 9 shots, including all three 3-point attempts, to score 17 points and lead five Blazers players into double figures. Teammate Caleb Swanigan, the No. 26 overall draft selection, put together a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Fred VanVleet scored 31 points for the Raptors.

Los Angeles Lakers 94, Cleveland Cavaliers 83 — No. 2 overall draft selection Lonzo Ball, wearing Adidas shoes, recorded his second triple-double of the summer league with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, to go along with five steals, for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 20 points and Vander Blue scored 18. Kay Felder led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

Thursday’s attendance

11,037 (both venues). Total through four days: 88,114.

Star of the day

The Grizzlies’ Selden made 10 of 17 shots and another 10 of 11 from the free throw line. His plus/minus rating was plus-11 in the four-point victory.

Local spotlight

Patrick McCaw again came through, scoring at his average of 20 points. The former UNLV standout made 6 of 13 shots and also recorded three steals.

On the scene

Veteran Jason Terry watched from Cox Pavilion. Brook Lopez checked out his Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center. The competing teams’ coaches, Luke Walton of the Lakers and Tyronn Lue of the Cavaliers, also were in the building.

Quotable

“They’re just taking precautionary measures. I wanted to be there. It’s tough not playing. I’m not sure yet what the team decides.”

— Boston Celtics standout forward Jayson Tatum, who didn’t play because of knee tendinitis

Friday’s games

Consolation round

At Cox Pavilion

■ No. 9 Atlanta vs. No. 10 Houston, 1 p.m.

■ No. 20 Utah vs. No. 14 Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

■ No. 24 New Orleans vs. No. 23 Denver, 5 p.m.

■ No. 13 Phoenix vs. No. 19 Sacramento, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 21 Washington, 1:30 p.m.

■ No. 22 Golden State vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

■ No. 18 Philadelphia vs. No. 17 Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

■ No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 1 Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

