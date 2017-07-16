NBA Summer League rewind — Day 9

A wrapup of Day 9 of the NBA Summer League on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Brooklyn Nets guard Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) as he brings the ball up the court during their 2017 NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Boston Celtics guard Kadeem Allen goes up for a shot during the Celtics 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, right, make their way off the court after their 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball speaks with media after his 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) helps up guard Vander Blue (1) after he falls to the ground during their 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brooklyn Nets player Chirs LeVert (22) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Vander Blue (1) as he brings the ball to the net during their 2017 NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac handles the ball during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball brings the ball up the court during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead attempts to bring the ball to the net during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brooklyn Nets player Chris LeVert passes the ball behind his back during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brooklyn Nets player Chris LeVert handles the ball during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106.Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brooklyn Nets player Chris LeVert goes up for a basket during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Vander Blue, center, attempts to guard Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead, left, during their 2017 NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie goes up for a basket during the teams 2017 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Los Angeles Lakers guard Vander Blue attempts to guard Brooklyn Nets player Chris LeVert as he brings the ball to the net during their 2017 NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Lakers won 115-106. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Saturday’s results

Portland Trail Blazers 94, San Antonio Spurs 87 — Jake Layman scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Trail Blazers past the Spurs and into the summer league semifinals. Caleb Swaniagan added 16 points and nine rebounds for Portland. Derrick White scored 20 for San Antonio.

Memphis Grizzlies 98, Miami Heat 95 — Second-year Grizzlies wing Wayne Selden scored 24 points and helped his team outlast the Heat in double overtime to clinch a berth in the semifinals. Miami guard Gian Clavell made a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but his heave in double overtime fell short. He scored 20 to lead Miami.

Dallas Mavericks 91, Boston Celtics 74 — Yogi Ferrell scored 20 points, and the Mavericks made quick work of the Celtics to cement their spot in the semifinals. Nicolas Brussino hit four 3-pointers for Dallas and finished with 18 points. Rosco Allen scored 12 to lead the Celtics, who played without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Los Angeles Lakers 115, Brooklyn Nets 106 — The Lakers secured a spot in the semifinals, thanks in large part to 27 points from reigning G-League MVP Vander Blue. Rookie Kyle Kuzma scored 26 for the Lakers. Caris LeVert scored 23 for the Nets.

Saturday’s attendance

13,912. Total through nine days: 110,171.

Star of the day

The Lakers’ Blue scored a game-high 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 3 of 5 on 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

Local spotlight

Bishop Gorman High School graduate Rosco Allen made the most of his first extended minutes in the summer league and finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

On the scene

Former NBA point guard Mark Jackson sat courtside to watch the Mavericks play the Celtics. Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, Grizzlies coach David Fizdale and Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks were also in attendance.

Quotable

“I’m touched … I noticed a lot of it was coming from the Chinese fans, but a good amount of it was coming from the American fans.”

— Mavericks wing Ding Yanyuhang, on receiving MVP chants at the Thomas & Mack Center

Sunday’s games

Semifinals

At the Thomas & Mack Center

Memphis vs. Portland, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.