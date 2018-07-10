Portland rookie Gary Trent Jr. shines at Las Vegas Summer League

The 19-year old former Duke two-guard signed a guaranteed three-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly worth $3.9 million — more than several first-round picks.

In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Duke's Gary Trent Jr. (2) shoots against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Trent is a possible pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gary Trent Jr. didn’t play like a second-round pick Tuesday afternoon.

Then again, Trent isn’t a typical second-round pick.

Second-round picks do not typically receive guaranteed deals, whereas all first-rounders get guaranteed contracts.

But Trent has impressed with his shooting range and poise, and made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points in his team’s 95-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Cox Pavilion.

“Shooters shoot. That’s what I do,” Trent said. “Everything is going good for me. I’m even making more than some first-rounders. It’s not all about the money, it’s just the thing that’s first round or second round. Really, at the end of the day, it’s the right fit. That’s the thing that’s most important.”

