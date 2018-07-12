Timberwolves successful in second Summer League challenge

The Timberwolves challenged a jump-ball call in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons, and had the call overturned. It was the second time they have used a challenge this week, though the first was unsuccessful.

Minnesota challenges a jump-ball call in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons during the NBA Summer League. (Justin Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NBA is experimenting with a challenge system in the Summer League, and Minnesota has been one of the more active teams to use it.

The Timberwolves challenged a jump-ball call in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons, and had the call overturned. It was the second time they have used a challenge this week, though the first was unsuccessful.

“Amile (Jefferson) came to me and when one of my guys comes in and says ‘Look, I promise you it’s off them,’ I’m going to listen to them because they’re on the court,” Minnesota Summer League coach John Lucas III said.

And we have a challenge. League is experimenting with it this #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/68TqD8ZwoY — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 12, 2018



The challenge gave the Timberwolves a chance at a comeback, though it ultimately fell short. It was late in the fourth quarter and after missing the second of two free throws, the referee signaled a jump ball after a frenzy. The Timberwolves decided to challenge, and got the ball back, though did not score off the possession.

Lucas said he is undecided if he would like to see the challenge system become a permanent fixture in the NBA.

“We can put it in,” Lucas said. “It’s a nice thing to have if you’re for sure of it. We’ll see.”