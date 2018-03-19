Florida State rallies, upsets No. 1 Xavier

PJ Savoy made a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to give Florida State its first lead of the second half, and the Seminoles rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat top-seeded Xavier 75-70 on Sunday night in the second round of the West Region.

Florida State guard PJ Savoy (5), celebrates after defeating Xavier in a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Florida State defeated Xavier 75-70. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele (25) blocks a shot to the basket by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. To the right is Florida State guard Braian Angola (11) and Xavier forward Sean O'Mara (54) to the left. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Xavier forward Tyrique Jones (0) fouls Florida State guard CJ Walker (2), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Florida State defeated Xavier 75-70. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — PJ Savoy made a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to give Florida State its first lead of the second half, and the Seminoles rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat top-seeded Xavier 75-70 on Sunday night in the second round of the West Region.

The Seminoles, on their way to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 for the first time since 2011, made Xavier the second No. 1 seed ousted in the first weekend, sending the Musketeers out along with Virginia.

Now Florida State (22-11) will play fourth-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Savoy also hit a pair of free throws with 21.6 seconds left putting Florida State up 73-70. Kerem Kanter shot an air ball from beyond the arc at the top of the key with 7 seconds to go for Xavier, and CJ Walker added a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining.

Terance Mann picked off a long pass by Paul Scruggs off Xavier’s inbound pass before running in front of Seminoles’ fans to start the party.