Barstool Sports founder has six-figure bet on NCAA title game

UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after their win against Alabama in a NCAA college ...
UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after their win against Alabama in a NCAA college basketball game at the Final Four, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives around South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the ...
South Carolina-Iowa title game sets betting handle record
UConn center Youssouf Singare (24) and forward Samson Johnson (35) celebrate after after their ...
Sharp, public bettors on same side before Monday’s NCAA title game
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after a Final Four college basketball game ag ...
Clark, Iowa break betting record again, steal spotlight from Knights
Red-hot handicappers give best bets for NCAA’s Final Four
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2024 - 6:31 pm
 

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy is one Connecticut win away from collecting a massive payout.

Portnoy placed a $600,000 wager to win $2.16 million at DraftKings Sportsbook on March 20 on the Huskies at +360 to win the NCAA Tournament.

“I have made a large bet. I really don’t think there is anybody who can play with UConn,” Portnoy posted on X (@stoolpresidente) above an image of his bet slip. “Like +360 is not great odds but at the same time great odds. Yes I am worried that everybody is picking them.”

Connecticut just needs to beat Purdue in Monday’s national championship game for Portnoy to cash his ticket. The Huskies, who have won 11 straight NCAA Tournament games, are consensus 6½-point favorites over the Boilermakers to repeat as national champions.

Connecticut is -280 on the money line. DraftKings does not operate in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

