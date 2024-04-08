Barstool Sports founder has six-figure bet on NCAA title game

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy is one Connecticut win away from collecting a massive payout from DraftKings sportsbook.

UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after their win against Alabama in a NCAA college basketball game at the Final Four, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Portnoy placed a $600,000 wager to win $2.16 million at DraftKings Sportsbook on March 20 on the Huskies at +360 to win the NCAA Tournament.

“I have made a large bet. I really don’t think there is anybody who can play with UConn,” Portnoy posted on X (@stoolpresidente) above an image of his bet slip. “Like +360 is not great odds but at the same time great odds. Yes I am worried that everybody is picking them.”

Connecticut just needs to beat Purdue in Monday’s national championship game for Portnoy to cash his ticket. The Huskies, who have won 11 straight NCAA Tournament games, are consensus 6½-point favorites over the Boilermakers to repeat as national champions.

Connecticut is -280 on the money line. DraftKings does not operate in Nevada.

