Musburger buys VSiN back from DraftKings

Brent Musburger announces opening round game lines during a live broadcast covering the NCCA Tournament on the Vegas Stats & Information Network on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. A highlight of the show was watching D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens bet on all 32 opening round games, totaling $350,000. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Brian Musburger, of VSiN, is seen through a window near the Circa Sportsbook during a tour of Circa, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brent Musburger, left, and Derek Stevens discuss opening round lines during a live broadcast covering the NCCA Tournament on the Vegas Stats & Information Network on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas hotel-casino, bet on all 32 opening round games totaling $350,000. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 3:58 pm
 

Musburger Media has purchased the Vegas Stats & Information Network from DraftKings for an undisclosed amount, according to a company release.

The deal returns VSiN, the Las Vegas-born sports betting-centric broadcasting network, to the media company and extended family who first launched the concept in 2017. Boston-based DraftKings bought VSiN from Musburger Media in 2021 for a reported $70 million.

There will not be any immediate changes to the company’s 24/7 sports gambling coverage. Brian Musburger and Bill Adee, both of whom were part of the group that launched VSiN, will lead the company moving forward, according to the press release.

Musburger expressed appreciation toward DraftKings while adding the company was “excited” about “cementing our position as a trusted authority in sports betting.”

“While a lot has changed in the sports betting industry over the past three-and-a-half years, our original vision for VSiN still holds and we are committed to delivering the most credible, independent information and analysis sports bettors can find anywhere,” Musburger said.

Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings’s chief marketing officer, indicated in the news release that the company would continue advertising on VSiN.

“DraftKings continues to optimize its investments in content and media to align with the most critical areas and needs of our business strategy, objectives, and goals,” she said.

DraftKings and its chief rival FanDuel are the two highest-revenue generating sportsbook operators in the United States. According to research and analytics firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the two companies account for approximately 67 percent of the domestic market share of online sports betting and internet casino among regulated operators.

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located inside the sportsbook at the Circa casino-hotel in downtown Las Vegas. The studio was previously located at South Point casino hotel. VSiN also used to operate a satellite studio on the East Coast inside Atlantic City’s Ocean casino hotel.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com, or follow on X at AC_Danzis.

