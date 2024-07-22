Trump a smaller election betting favorite after Biden drops out

Former President Donald Trump remains the betting favorite to win the 2024 election at offshore sportsbooks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Trump campaign has spent the last year-and-half viciously attacking Joe Biden. But they have also been preparing for the possibility that Biden might exit the race after last month's disastrous debate performance. On Sunday, they unleashed a bevy of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris following Biden's stunning announcement that was dropping his bid. The response underscores the challenges ahead for Trump's team in a race that has now been thrown into chaos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FILE)

Former President Donald Trump remains a heavy betting favorite to win the 2024 election after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House on Sunday.

Trump had a 61.6 percent chance of winning on Monday at electionbettingodds.com, which equates to the -160 favorite. That is down from a week ago when the site listed Trump’s chances at 67.9 percent (-211) following the failed assassination attempt on July 13.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a 33.4 percent chance to win the election, according to electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com. That equates to the +199 second choice.

Biden had a 35.9 percent chance of winning prior to the June 27 debate, which equated to the +179 second choice.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. At the current odds, a bettor would have to wager $160 to win $100 on Trump being elected. A positive number represents how much a bettor would make on a $100 wager, meaning a bettor would win $199 on a $100 wager on Harris to win the election.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

The odds on Trump also shifted at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S.

Trump is a -200 favorite, which equates to a 66.7 percent implied probability. He was -300 (75 percent) to take back the White House after the assassination attempt.

Harris, who was endorsed by Biden for the Democratic nomination, is the +185 second choice (35.1 percent) to win the election at BetOnline.

