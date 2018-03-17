NCAA Tournament

How to watch Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2018 - 12:05 am
 

Here’s where you can watch all of today’s NCAA tournament action:

(All times PDT)

EAST REGIONAL

At Pittsburgh

Villanova (-11) vs. Alabama, 9:10 a.m., KLAS-8

At Dallas

Texas Tech (-1) vs. Florida, 5:40 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)

SOUTH REGIONAL

At Boise, Idaho

Buffalo vs. Kentucky (-5½), 2:15 p.m., KLAS-8

At Dallas

Tennessee (-6) vs. Loyola of Chicago, 3:10 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At Pittsburgh

Duke (-9) vs. Rhode Island, 11:40 a.m., KLAS-8

At Wichita, Kan.

Kansas (-5) vs. Seton Hall, 4:10 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

WEST REGIONAL

At Boise, Idaho

Gonzaga (-3½) vs. Ohio State, 4:45 p.m., KLAS-8

At Wichita, Kan.

Michigan (-3) vs. Houston, 6:40 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
NCAA Tournament Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like