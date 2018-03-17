How to watch Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games

Here’s where you can watch all of today’s NCAA tournament action:
(All times PDT)
EAST REGIONAL
At Pittsburgh
Villanova (-11) vs. Alabama, 9:10 a.m., KLAS-8
At Dallas
Texas Tech (-1) vs. Florida, 5:40 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
SOUTH REGIONAL
At Boise, Idaho
Buffalo vs. Kentucky (-5½), 2:15 p.m., KLAS-8
At Dallas
Tennessee (-6) vs. Loyola of Chicago, 3:10 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At Pittsburgh
Duke (-9) vs. Rhode Island, 11:40 a.m., KLAS-8
At Wichita, Kan.
Kansas (-5) vs. Seton Hall, 4:10 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
WEST REGIONAL
At Boise, Idaho
Gonzaga (-3½) vs. Ohio State, 4:45 p.m., KLAS-8
At Wichita, Kan.
Michigan (-3) vs. Houston, 6:40 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)