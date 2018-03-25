Loyola-Chicago advances to first Final Four in 55 years

Loyola-Chicago continued its improbable postseason run, beating Kansas State 78-62 on Saturday night to advance to its first Final Four in 55 years.

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) moves past Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes (3) during the second half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) grabs a rebound against Kansas State during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) shoots against Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) reacts to making a goal against Kansas State during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Kansas State guard Barry Brown (5) works against Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) shoots against Kansas State's Kamau Stokes (3) and Makol Mawien (14) during the second half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser reacts to play against Kansas State during the second half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) reacts to a foul against Loyola-Chicago during the second half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Loyola-Chicago basketball chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, poses with fans for a photo before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) celebrates a basket against Kansas State during the second half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago continued its improbable postseason run, beating Kansas State 78-62 on Saturday night to advance to its first Final Four in 55 years.

Extending its winning streak to 14 games, Loyola enjoyed strong shooting against a Kansas State team which relied on strong defense in the NCAA Tournament.

Led by Ben Richardson’s 23 points, the Ramblers shot 57.4 percent from the field in the NCAA South regional final. Richardson made six of seven 3-pointers.

Loyola will play in its first Final Four since 1963, when the Ramblers won their only championship. Kansas State was denied its attempt to return to the Final Four for the first time since 1964.

The Ramblers took a big lead of 23 points in the first matchup of No. 11 and No. 9 seeds in a regional final.

As the No. 11 seed, Loyola matches the lowest seed to play in the Final Four. Louisiana State (1986), George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) also were No. 11 seeds.