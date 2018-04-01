Michigan defeats Loyola-Chicago, 69-57, in Final Four

Michigan is moving on to the national championship game for the first time since 2013 after ending Loyola-Chicago’s incredible run in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago , Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig (25) celebrates a play with Donte Ingram (0) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives to the basket between Loyola-Chicago's Donte Ingram, left, and Clayton Custer during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola-Chicago's Clayton Custer (13) shoots against Michigan's Jaaron Simmons (5) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan guard Jordan Poole drives past Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes, left, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, right, watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan is moving on to the national championship game for the first time since 2013 after ending Loyola-Chicago’s incredible run in the NCAA Tournament.

Moe Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half to beat Loyola 69-57. Charles Matthews added 17 points.

The Ramblers, the No. 11 seed in the South Region, were in their first Final Four since 1963 — the year they were national champions.

Freshman center Cameron Krutwig had 17 points and Clayton Custer 15 for Loyola, which finished the season 32-6. That was a school record for wins.

The Wolverines (33-7) will play Villanova or Kansas — a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the other semifinal game Saturday night in the Alamodome — in the championship game Monday.

Michigan has won 14 games in a row after ending Loyola’s 14-game winning streak.