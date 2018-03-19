NCAA Tournament

UNR rallies from 22 down to shock No. 2 Cincinnati

The Associated Press
March 18, 2018 - 5:23 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2018 - 5:47 pm

UNR just keeps digging out of deep holes. And now the Wolf Pack are on their way to the school’s first Sweet 16 since 2004.

The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack trailed this time by 22 before an amazing comeback.

Josh Hall hit a short jumper with 9.1 seconds left to give UNR its only lead of the game at 75-73, and No. 2 seed Cincinnati couldn’t get a shot off before the clock expired sending the Wolf Pack celebrating and hugging on the court.

UNR trailed by 14 in the second half of its first-round game when the Wolf Pack forced overtime and beat Texas on Friday.

Cincinnati was the highest remaining seed left in the South Region after a string of upsets, and now the Bearcats are the latest to go down.

Now UNR will play another surprising team in Loyola-Chicago in the South Region semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

