UNR rallies from 22 down to shock No. 2 Cincinnati

The Wolf Pack are on their way to UNR’s first Sweet 16 since 2004. UNR will play another surprising team in Loyola-Chicago in the South Region semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman celebrates as his team defeated Cincinnati during a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Nevada defeated Cincinnati 75-73. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A member of the Nevada band plays before the start of the second-round game against Cincinnati in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play, during the first half of a second-round game against Cincinnati in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) aims for the basket as Cincinnati forward Tre Scott (13) defends, during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

UNR just keeps digging out of deep holes. And now the Wolf Pack are on their way to the school’s first Sweet 16 since 2004.

The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack trailed this time by 22 before an amazing comeback.

Josh Hall hit a short jumper with 9.1 seconds left to give UNR its only lead of the game at 75-73, and No. 2 seed Cincinnati couldn’t get a shot off before the clock expired sending the Wolf Pack celebrating and hugging on the court.

UNR trailed by 14 in the second half of its first-round game when the Wolf Pack forced overtime and beat Texas on Friday.

Cincinnati was the highest remaining seed left in the South Region after a string of upsets, and now the Bearcats are the latest to go down.

Now UNR will play another surprising team in Loyola-Chicago in the South Region semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

