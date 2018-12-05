Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Dec. 5

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|2-0
|1
|2. Clark
|2-0
|3
|3. Coronado
|0-2
|2
|4. Liberty
|0-0
|4
|5. Desert Pines
|2-0
|5
|6. Faith Lutheran
|4-2
|7
|7. Canyon Springs
|2-1
|9
|8. Desert Oasis
|5-1
|—
|9. Foothill
|2-1
|6
|10. Legacy
|6-1
|—
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|2-2
|1
|2. Boulder City
|6-0
|2
|3. Del Sol
|3-0
|4
|4. Moapa Valley
|3-2
|—
|5. Mojave
|1-1
|3
|— —
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|0-0
|1
|2. Bishop Gorman
|4-0
|4
|3. Desert Oasis
|2-0
|3
|4. Canyon Springs
|7-0
|5
|5. Spring Valley
|2-4
|2
|6. Liberty
|3-1
|6
|7. Faith Lutheran
|5-1
|—
|8. Foothill
|4-1
|—
|9. Cimarron-Memorial
|4-3
|7
|10. Coronado
|4-2
|8
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|4-0
|1
|2. Boulder City
|3-2
|2
|3. Pahrump Valley
|7-3
|4
|4. Virgin Valley
|2-3
|3
|5. Sunrise Mountain
|3-0
|—
