Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Dec. 5

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2018 - 3:56 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2018 - 4:07 pm

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings

Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 2-0 1
2. Clark 2-0 3
3. Coronado 0-2 2
4. Liberty 0-0 4
5. Desert Pines 2-0 5
6. Faith Lutheran 4-2 7
7. Canyon Springs 2-1 9
8. Desert Oasis 5-1
9. Foothill 2-1 6
10. Legacy 6-1
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 2-2 1
2. Boulder City 6-0 2
3. Del Sol 3-0 4
4. Moapa Valley 3-2
5. Mojave 1-1 3
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 0-0 1
2. Bishop Gorman 4-0 4
3. Desert Oasis 2-0 3
4. Canyon Springs 7-0 5
5. Spring Valley 2-4 2
6. Liberty 3-1 6
7. Faith Lutheran 5-1
8. Foothill 4-1
9. Cimarron-Memorial 4-3 7
10. Coronado 4-2 8
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 4-0 1
2. Boulder City 3-2 2
3. Pahrump Valley 7-3 4
4. Virgin Valley 2-3 3
5. Sunrise Mountain 3-0

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

