Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Jan. 30

|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|18-4
|1
|2. Clark
|18-3
|2
|3. Coronado
|14-5
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|17-6
|4
|5. Arbor View
|19-5
|5
|6. Foothill
|15-7
|7
|7. Faith Lutheran
|15-7
|8
|8. Liberty
|10-10
|9
|9. Centennial
|14-8
|10
|10. Canyon Springs
|14-5
|6
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|16-5
|1
|2. Boulder City
|18-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|15-7
|3
|4. Chaparral
|10-6
|5
|5. Moapa Valley
|13-8
|4
|— —
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|22-1
|1
|2. Desert Oasis
|15-4
|2
|3. Spring Valley
|15-6
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|14-6
|4
|5. Canyon Springs
|20-3
|5
|6. Faith Lutheran
|15-6
|6
|7. Shadow Ridge
|17-5
|8
|8. Liberty
|15-5
|7
|9. Coronado
|12-7
|—
|10. Legacy
|11-10
|—
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|17-11
|2
|2. Boulder City
|14-7
|4
|3. Mojave
|11-6
|3
|4. Moapa Valley
|14-7
|1
|5. Democracy Prep
|7-7
|5
