Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Jan. 30

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2019 - 3:37 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 18-4 1
2. Clark 18-3 2
3. Coronado 14-5 3
4. Desert Pines 17-6 4
5. Arbor View 19-5 5
6. Foothill 15-7 7
7. Faith Lutheran 15-7 8
8. Liberty 10-10 9
9. Centennial 14-8 10
10. Canyon Springs 14-5 6
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 16-5 1
2. Boulder City 18-3 2
3. Mojave 15-7 3
4. Chaparral 10-6 5
5. Moapa Valley 13-8 4
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 22-1 1
2. Desert Oasis 15-4 2
3. Spring Valley 15-6 3
4. Bishop Gorman 14-6 4
5. Canyon Springs 20-3 5
6. Faith Lutheran 15-6 6
7. Shadow Ridge 17-5 8
8. Liberty 15-5 7
9. Coronado 12-7
10. Legacy 11-10
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 17-11 2
2. Boulder City 14-7 4
3. Mojave 11-6 3
4. Moapa Valley 14-7 1
5. Democracy Prep 7-7 5

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Basketball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like