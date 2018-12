The Tarkanian Classic starts on December 19th through the 22nd and features some of the best high school basketball talent from around the country.

The Tarkanian Classic starts on December 19th through the 22nd and features some of the best high school basketball talent from around the country.

Ben Gotz discusses the boys and girls brackets.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.