Shadow Ridge cruises to record-setting win over Bonanza

Shadow Ridge junior Christina Thames (32) shoots over Bonanza senior Macyn Raleigh (13) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge junior Christina Thames (32) shoots over Bonanza senior Macyn Raleigh (13) in the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bonanza senior Macyn Raleigh (13) shoots a corner jump shot over Shadow Ridge sophomore Nadia Morales (20) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge senior Vashay Young (22) drives baseline past Bonanza senior Macyn Raleigh (13) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bonanza senior Rayanna LeFear (21) slices to the rim past Shadow Ridge senior Vashay Young (22) in the second quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bonanza senior Macyn Raleigh (13) fights for a rebound with Shadow Ridge sophomore Nadia Morales (20) in the second quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge junior Christina Thames (32) shoots over Bonanza junior Kiera Jackson (23) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge senior Vashay Young (22) converts a fast break layup over Bonanza senior Macyn Raleigh (13) and sophomore Isaira Diaz (5) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bonanza sophomore Isaira Diaz (5) fights for a rebound with Shadow Ridge junior Christina Thames (32) and senior Caitlyn Covington (3) in the second quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge junior Christina Thames (32) fights for a rebound with Bonanza sophomore Saphire Mathews (34) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge senior Makya Smith (34) shoots over Bonanza senior Rayanna LeFear (21) in the first quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge junior Amaia McCoy (15) drives past Bonanza sophomore Jazlyn Reynolds (34) in the third quarter on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Shadow Ridge’s girls basketball team had never won more than 17 games in a season and only ever had two winning seasons in league play.

The Mustangs added to both totals Monday.

Behind a huge night from senior Vashay Young, Shadow Ridge cruised to a 63-40 home win over Bonanza, setting a school record with its 18th win and securing just the team’s third winning record — and first since 2007-08 — in league games.

“We’re making history for Shadow,” said Young, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. “It’s beautiful to see this. Nobody was expecting this, but we saw it coming. We weren’t going to allow ourselves to be at the bottom of the barrel.”

The Mustangs (18-6, 7-5 Northwest) won 17 games in the 2006-07 season but hadn’t come close to that level since. After eight straight losing seasons, Shadow Ridge went 11-9 in 2016-17 before dipping to 4-11 last year.

“We knew that we had to make a difference this year and that we had the team and talent to make that happen,” said Mustangs coach Dorothy Kendrick. “We needed to change the culture and the chemistry. Once we were able to do that and find the key components, they started to believe this was their year.”

Shadow Ridge wasn’t perfect Monday, starting slowly and finishing with 27 turnovers, but the Mustangs played well defensively.

“We’re playing from the heart this year,” Young said. “Last year we were just trying to get to know each other. This year has been amazing.”

After grabbing a 32-21 halftime lead, Shadow Ridge held Bonanza (10-15, 1-10) to just 1-for-12 shooting in the third quarter, increasing the lead to 45-24 in the process.

Christina Thames added 12 points for the Mustangs, who have secured the Northwest League’s No. 3 seed for the Mountain Region playoffs.

“We did not like how we ended last year,” Kendrick said. “We didn’t want to relive history, we wanted to make history. These girls have wanted this more than ever, and each game, we grew.”

Isaira Diaz led Bonanza with 12 points.

