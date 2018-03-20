Texas freshman Mo Bamba declares for NBA draft

Bamba was ranked among the top recruits in the country when he signed with the Longhorns and was considered a likely one-and-done college player.

In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Texas forward Mohamed Bamba (4) dunks in front of Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) and forward Brady Manek (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Norman, Okla. Bamba was named to the AP All-Big 12 team, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Nevada guard Jordan Caroline (24) shoots against Texas forward Mohamed Bamba in the second half of a first-round game of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Texas head coach Shaka Smart talks to forward Mohamed Bamba (4) in the first half of a first-round game against Nevada in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Texas forward Mohamed Bamba (4) and guard Matt Coleman (2) pressure Nevada guard Jordan Caroline (24) in the first half of a first-round game of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas freshman forward Mohamed Bamba is leaving school for the NBA.

Bamba was ranked among the top recruits in the country when he signed with the Longhorns and was considered a likely one-and-done college player. He made his announcement Tuesday.

Bamba is listed as 6-foot-11 with a wingspan of 7-9. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds. He also set a Texas season record for blocks with 111 in 30 games as Texas when 19-15 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after missing the tournament last season. His rebounding and blocks led the Big 12.

Bamba was hampered late in the season by a sprained toe on his left foot.