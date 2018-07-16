Basketball

USA basketball to play World Cup qualifier at Cox Pavilion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2018 - 1:01 pm
 

The U.S. men’s basketball team will play Uruguay in a second-round FIBA World Cup qualifier on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Cox Pavilion.

Jeff Van Gundy will coach the team, which is expected to be made up mostly of G League players.

The U.S. went 5-1 in the first round and finished first in Group C. Uruguay went 4-2 and captured the second seed in Group A. Seven teams will advance out of the Americas zone to the FIBA World Cup in 2019 in China.

