Arizona repeats as Pac-12 champion behind dominant Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton did it all offensively, but it was his momentum-changing pass to Rawle Alkins that gave Arizona its second straight Pac-12 men’s tournament title Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) celebrates his dunk over the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Jordan Usher (1) throws the ball past Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) dunks against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) dunks against USC Trojans guard Elijah Stewart (30) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) celebrates his dunk over the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats players lift up their trophy after their defeat over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton, right, and center Dusan Ristic celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller reacts as his team plays the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) gets a rebound over USC Trojans guard Jonah Mathews (2) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu (4) fights for the rebound against Arizona Wildcats center Dusan Ristic (14) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) goes to the basket against USC Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic (31) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Chase Jeter (4) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) sends up a shot to score past USC Trojans forwards Chimezie Metu (4) and Nick Rakocevic (31) as Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) looks on during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats cheerleaders perform during a break during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game against the USC Trojans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) drives the ball as USC Trojans guard Jordan McLaughlin (11) defends during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Elijah Stewart (30) gets a rebound over Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) drives against USC Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic (31) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu (4) dunks against the Arizona Wildcats during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) goes to the basket between USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu (4) and guard Jordan Usher (1) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats center Dusan Ristic (14) gets a rebound in front of Arizona Wildcats forward Chase Jeter (4) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats fans react as their team plays the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) shoots over USC Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic (31) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) goes to the basket past USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu (4) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats center Dusan Ristic (14) celebrates with his teammates in the final moments of their game against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) reacts while celebrating his team's defeat over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller reacts as his team plays the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton, left, and center Dusan Ristic celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats players lift up guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) while celebrating their defeat over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats players celebrate their defeat over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Jordan McLaughlin (11) looks to pass the ball as Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) defends during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Jonah Mathews (2) goes to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Keanu Pinder (25) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) celebrates after scoring against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic (31) drives to the basket against the Arizona Wildcats during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Jonah Mathews (2) goes to the basket as Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) defends during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Jordan McLaughlin (11) goes to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans guard Jordan McLaughlin (11) passes the ball as Arizona Wildcats guard Dylan Smith (3) and forward Keanu Pinder (25) defend during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) shoots over USC Trojans guard Jonah Mathews (2) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) dunks past USC Trojans guard Elijah Stewart (30) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats fans cheer before their team takes on the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) shoots over USC Trojans guard Elijah Stewart (30) during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Deandre Ayton did it all offensively, but it was his momentum-changing pass to Rawle Alkins that gave Arizona its second straight Pac-12 men’s tournament title Saturday night.

With two Southern California defenders surrounding the 7-foot-1-inch freshman star, Ayton found a running Alkins, who then emphatically dunked the ball over USC’s Elijah Stewart.

Alkins flexed his muscles and stepped over the USC defender as the pro-Arizona crowd at T-Mobile Arena went into a frenzy. The No. 1-seeded Wildcats fed off the energy and defeated the second-seeded Trojans 75-61 to clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Ayton put on a show for the announced crowd of 16,501, tying a career high with 32 points and 18 rebounds. Ayton, who also had 32 points in the semifinals, showed off all the tools in his arsenal with putbacks, alley-oop dunks and a midrange jumper that probably will make him the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.

Ayton was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Chimezie Metu, a projected NBA first-round pick, had a slow start in his marquee matchup against Ayton. The USC junior forward had two points and one rebound in the first half. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.

Ayton had a near double-double in the first half with 13 points and eight rebounds. The Trojans led 33-30 at halftime.

It was a sloppy start for the Wildcats, who had nine turnovers in the first half, eight coming off USC steals.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said he had no problem with Arizona and USC meeting in the championship game, two programs linked to the FBI’s investigation into potential bribery and corruption in college basketball. Metu and Ayton were mentioned in reports about the investigation.

“I know both the schools are, at the highest levels on the university, treating the allegations very, very seriously,” Scott said Thursday during a news conference. “There is no question in my mind that the leadership at the university is taking these issues very seriously and trying to take the appropriate steps with the information they have at the moment.”

Arizona had home-court advantage on a neutral site with T-Mobile Arena covered in red and “U of A” chants breaking out in keys moments of the Wildcats’ three games.

“Our fans, they’re the best,”Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “One of the best in the country. On the road, we hear ‘U of A’ chants quite a bit, and no question, this tournament has become a destination spot for a lot of them. It’s a fun place to come and to watch basketball.”

Attendance numbers were down for the conference’s second tournament at T-Mobile Arena. The semifinal session had an announced attendance of 16,596. Last year’s tournament drew 19,224 for the semifinals, the highest ever for a Pac-12 tournament session.

The Pac-12 had many teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the week. UCLA and Oregon boosted its resumes by advancing to the semifinals. Arizona State, Utah and Washington could be left out after early exits in Las Vegas.

But one conference team won’t have to stress out Selection Sunday: Arizona, the back-to-back Pac-12 tournament champion.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.