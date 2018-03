March 8 basketball tournament schedule in Las Vegas

The schedule for March 8 tournament basketball games in Las Vegas.

Arizona forward Deandre Ayton, who could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this year, and embattled head coach Sean Miller begin Pac-12 tournament play on Thursday, March 8, 2018, against Colorado. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Men’s Mountain West tournament

At Thomas & Mack Center

Thursday

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 UNR vs. No. 8 UNLV, noon (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 7 Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Wyoming, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Pac-12 men’s tournament

At T-Mobile Arena

Thursday

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 8 Colorado, noon (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Southern California vs. No. 10 Oregon State, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 Utah vs. No. 6 Oregon, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Men’s WAC tournament

At Orleans Arena

Thursday

Quarterfinal 1: No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 6 Missouri-Kansas City, noon (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal 2: No. 2 Utah Valley vs. No. 7 Cal State-Bakersfield, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal 3: No. 1 New Mexico State vs. No. 8 Chicago State, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal 4: No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)