New Mexico State, Grand Canyon reach WAC Tournament final

WAC semifinals at Orleans Arena
Men
New Mexico State 79, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 72 — Junior guard Terrell Brown scored 19 points as the top-seeded Aggies (29-4) defeated the fourth-seeded Vaqueros (19-16) on Friday to set a program record for victories in a season.
New Mexico State led 59-40 with 14:03 left, but Texas-Rio Grande Valley cut the deficit to three points with 7:13 remaining.
The Aggies held on for their 18th straight win despite not making a field goal in the final 3:58.
Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74 — Findlay Prep product and former UNLV commit Carlos Johnson scored a season-high 35 points, and the third-seeded Lopes (20-12) defeated the second-seeded Wolverines (24-9).
Johnson, a junior guard, made 6 of 8 3-point attempts and also led Grand Canyon in rebounds with nine and assists with four.
Women
New Mexico State 91, Kansas City 80, OT — Junior guard Gia Pack scored 11 of her career-high 36 points in overtime, and the top-seeded Aggies (25-6) outlasted the fourth-seeded Kangaroos (16-15).
New Mexico State won its 16th straight game, the second-longest winning streak in program history. Junior guard Ericka Mattingly scored 37 points for Kansas City, a single-game team postseason record.
Texas-Rio Grande Valley 69, Cal State Bakersfield 58 — Senior forward Madison Northcutt recorded her 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the second-seeded Vaqueros (18-13) coasted by the third-seeded Roadrunners (14-17).
Texas-Rio Grande Valley trailed 45-36 late in the third quarter but went on a 21-1 run to take a 57-46 lead with 6:17 to play.
