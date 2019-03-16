New Mexico State, Grand Canyon reach WAC Tournament final

Fans in the Grand Canyon University student section cheer on their team in the second half of the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament against Seattle University in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

WAC semifinals at Orleans Arena

Men

New Mexico State 79, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 72 — Junior guard Terrell Brown scored 19 points as the top-seeded Aggies (29-4) defeated the fourth-seeded Vaqueros (19-16) on Friday to set a program record for victories in a season.

New Mexico State led 59-40 with 14:03 left, but Texas-Rio Grande Valley cut the deficit to three points with 7:13 remaining.

The Aggies held on for their 18th straight win despite not making a field goal in the final 3:58.

Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74 — Findlay Prep product and former UNLV commit Carlos Johnson scored a season-high 35 points, and the third-seeded Lopes (20-12) defeated the second-seeded Wolverines (24-9).

Johnson, a junior guard, made 6 of 8 3-point attempts and also led Grand Canyon in rebounds with nine and assists with four.

Women

New Mexico State 91, Kansas City 80, OT — Junior guard Gia Pack scored 11 of her career-high 36 points in overtime, and the top-seeded Aggies (25-6) outlasted the fourth-seeded Kangaroos (16-15).

New Mexico State won its 16th straight game, the second-longest winning streak in program history. Junior guard Ericka Mattingly scored 37 points for Kansas City, a single-game team postseason record.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 69, Cal State Bakersfield 58 — Senior forward Madison Northcutt recorded her 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the second-seeded Vaqueros (18-13) coasted by the third-seeded Roadrunners (14-17).

Texas-Rio Grande Valley trailed 45-36 late in the third quarter but went on a 21-1 run to take a 57-46 lead with 6:17 to play.

