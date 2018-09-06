2018 college football betting trends for Week 2

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua (33) runs for a first down as Southern University defensive back Kaycee Ntukogo (16) closes on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Friday

Texas Christian at Southern Methodist: SMU has lost each of the last five meetings by at least 19 points. Edge: TCU.

Saturday

Texas-El Paso at UNLV: The Miners are on a 5-11-1 ATS slide as road underdogs and 2-10-1 ATS since last season. Edge: UNLV.

Western Michigan at Michigan: The Wolverines are on a 1-6 slide against the spread as home favorites and 7-14 ATS skid overall. The Broncos are 12-7 ATS in their last 19 games as an underdog. Edge: Western Michigan.

New Mexico at Wisconsin: The Badgers are on a 10-5-1 ATS uptick as double-digit favorites and are riding a 20-10-1 ATS run overall. Edge: Wisconsin.

UNR at Vanderbilt: The Wolf Pack are on a 6-2 cover streak. Edge: UNR.

Georgia State at North Carolina State: Georgia State is on a 19-5 spread run as a visiting underdog. The Wolfpack are on an 0-5 slide as home favorites. Edge: Georgia State.

UCLA at Oklahoma: The Bruins are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games as underdogs and are mired in an 0-8-1 nonconference spread slide. Edge: Oklahoma.

Memphis at Navy: Navy has covered the last three meetings, but it’s 1-6 ATS in its last seven home games. Edge: Navy.

Rutgers at Ohio State: The Buckeyes have won and covered the last four meetings by a combined score of 220-24. Edge: Ohio State.

Georgia at South Carolina: The Bulldogs are riding a 10-1 cover streak on the road and have won each of the last three meetings by at least 14 points. The Gamecocks went 7-1 ATS as underdogs last season, but are 3-5 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Georgia.

Arkansas State at Alabama: This has been the flat spot for the Crimson Tide, who are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 nonconference FBS home games and are on a 1-5 spread skid in Game 2. Edge: Arkansas State.

Colorado at Nebraska: Scott Frost finished 2-4-1 ATS last season at UCF, and the Cornhuskers are on a 5-9-1 spread skid as home favorites. Edge: Colorado.

Iowa State at Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won the last three meetings, but the Cyclones had covered eight of the previous nine meetings at Iowa City before their loss in 2016. Iowa State is on a 6-1 cover streak on the road. Iowa is on a 13-22-1 ATS slide as a home favorite. Edge: Iowa State.

Clemson at Texas A&M: The Tigers are on a 1-4 spread skid as nonconference visitors and on a 7-11 ATS slide as road favorites. The Aggies are 4-9-2 ATS in their last 15 games as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Kentucky at Florida: The Wildcats haven’t defeated the Gators since 1986 and are 2-9 ATS in the last 11 meetings. Edge: Florida.

Penn State at Pittsburgh: The Nittany Lions are riding a 10-3 cover streak on the road. The Panthers have covered only six of their last 20 games at Heinz Field. Edge: Penn State.

Southern California at Stanford: The Trojans beat the Cardinal twice last season, but Stanford is 9-4 ATS in the last 13 meetings. USC is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games as a road underdog and has covered only three of its last 15 games overall (3-11-1). Edge: Stanford.

California at Brigham Young: The Golden Bears went 7-3 ATS as underdogs last season and are riding a 9-4-1 cover streak. Edge: California.

Connecticut at Boise State: The Broncos are 13-32 ATS in their last 45 games as home favorites. Huskies coach Randy Edsall is 7-2 ATS in his last nine games as a road underdog. Edge: Connecticut.

Michigan State at Arizona State: The Spartans are 1-8 in their last nine games as visiting chalk and had been on a 4-15 spread slide as favorites before going 6-3 ATS in that role last season. The Sun Devils are on a 5-2 ATS run as home underdogs. Edge: Arizona State.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.