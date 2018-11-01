2018 college football betting trends — Week 10

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Georgia (-9) at Kentucky: Georgia has covered the last five meetings and won the last eight games against Kentucky. The Bulldogs are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 away games. The Wildcats are on a 7-13 spread skid in the regular season. Edge: Georgia.

Nebraska at Ohio State (-18): The Cornhuskers have covered their last three Big Ten games this season, though the Buckeyes won and covered the last two vs. Nebraska by combined score of 118-17. Nebraska is on a 5-2 cover run as a road underdog. Ohio State is on an 0-4 ATS skid overall and on a 3-7 spread slide as a conference host. Edge: Nebraska.

Missouri at Florida (-5½): The Gators are 6-2 ATS this season and coach Dan Mullen’s teams are 14-7 ATS in his last 21 regular season games. The Tigers are on an 0-5 ATS skid away from home and the home team has covered eight of Missouri’s last nine regular season games. Edge: Florida.

Boston College (-2) at Virginia Tech: The Eagles areon a 15-2 cover streak in the regular season and have covered five straight as road underdogs. The Hokies are on a 1-4 ATS skid. Edge: Boston College.

Michigan State (-2) at Maryland: The Terrapins have covered the last two meetings and the Spartans are on a 2-9 ATS slide as visiting chalk. Edge: Maryland.

Oklahoma (-13½) at Texas Tech: The home team has covered the last five meetings. The Red Raiders are on a 5-2 cover run. Edge: slight to Texas Tech.

West Virginia at Texas (-1½): The Mountaineers are on a 3-9 ATS slide as underdogs. Edge: slight to Texas.

Notre Dame (-9½) at Northwestern: The Wildcats are 4-0 ATS as underdogs this season and on a 19-9 cover streak as underdogs overall. Edge: Northwestern.

Air Force at Army (-7): The Falcons are on a 16-6-2 ATS uptick as underdogs and have won and covered the last two games at Army. The Black Knights are on a 2-5-1 ATS skid as home chalk. Edge: Air Force.

Brigham Young at Boise State (-13½): The Broncos have covered four of the last six as blue carpet chalk. The Cougars have covered four of the last six meetings. Edge: slight to BYU.

San Diego State (-10) at New Mexico: Former Lobos coach Rocky Long returns to New Mexico. The Aztecs are on a 12-4 cover run in conference road games and have covered the last two meetings. New Mexico is on an 0-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: San Diego State.

California at Washington State (-10): The Cougars are on a six-game cover streak and have covered six straight Pac-12 games at Pullman. This is a revenge game for Washington State, which was whipped 37-3 last year by California. Edge: Washington State.

Utah (-7) at Arizona State: The Utes have won and covered their last four games, scoring at least 40 points in each. Utah is on a 21-9 cover streak away from Salt Lake City and has covered the last five meetings. Edge: Utah.

Texas A&M at Auburn (-5): The Aggies are 6-2 ATS this season. The Tigers are on an extended 20-37-2 spread slide. The road team is 4-0-1 ATS in the last five meetings. Edge: Texas A&M.

Kansas State at Texas Christian (-8½): Wildcats coach Bill Snyder is on a 32-15 cover streak as an underdog. The Horned Frogs are on a 2-14-1 spread slide at Fort Worth. Edge: Kansas State.

Penn State at Michigan (-10½): The home team has won and covered in romps the past two years. The Wolverines have covered four of their last five games this season, though the Nittany Lions are on a 6-1 cover run as underdogs. Edge: slight to Penn State.

Alabama (-15) at Louisiana State: The Crimson Tidehavecovered four of the last five meetings. However, LSU is on a 6-0 ATS surge as an underdog. Edge: slight to LSU.

Fresno State (-25) at UNLV: Bulldogs coach JeffTedford is 17-3-2 ATS since arriving at Fresno, though they’ve lost their last two games vs. the Rebels. UNLV is on a 4-9 ATS skid at home and on a 2-5 spread slide as a home underdog. Edge: Fresno State.

