2018 college football bowl betting trends — Week 2

Friday

Florida International vs. Toledo (-4½, 59), Bahamas Bowl: FIU is 9-3 against the spread this season and 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games. Toledo is 0-2 straight up and ATS in its last two bowls and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 nonconference games. Edge: Florida International.

Brigham Young (-12½, 49½) vs. Western Michigan, Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU is on an 0-4 spread skid in bowls, but it covered its last four games this season and was 4-0 ATS this year as double-digit favorites. Western Michigan is on a 1-4 SU and ATS skid in bowls and is on a 2-6 spread slide overall. Edge: Slight to Brigham Young.

Saturday

Wake Forest vs. Memphis (-3½, 73), Birmingham Bowl: The Demon Deacons have won four of their last five bowls while going 4-0-1 ATS. Memphis has lost its last three bowls while going 0-3 ATS. Edge: Wake Forest.

Houston vs. Army (-5, 60), Armed Forces Bowl: Army has won its last two bowls while going 1-1 ATS and is on a 10-5-2 cover run overall. The Black Knights also are on a 6-1-1 ATS streak on the road. Houston is on a 3-8 ATS slide away from home and has lost its last two bowls (0-2 ATS). Edge: Army.

Buffalo (-1½, 49½) vs. Troy, Dollar General Bowl: The Bulls are 9-4 ATS this season and riding an 18-6-2 cover streak overall. Troy is 8-3-1 ATS this season and is on a 9-3-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Trojans have won and covered their last three bowls. Edge: Slight to Troy.

Louisiana Tech at Hawaii (-1, 61½), Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii is 6-13-1 ATS at home since Nick Rolovich took over in 2016. Louisiana Tech is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games away from home and coach Skip Holtz is riding a 17-6 cover streak as an underdog. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in bowls under Holtz while going 3-1 ATS. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

Wednesday

Boston College vs. Boise State (-2½, 56), First Responder Bowl: The Eagles are on a 16-6 spread streak overall and riding an 11-2-1 cover run as road underdogs. The Broncos have won three of their last four bowls and are on a 13-6-1 spread streak away from home. Edge: Slight to Boston College.

Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-5½, 57½), Quick Lane Bowl: The Golden Gophers are 2-6-1 ATS in their last eight games away from home. Retiring Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson has won and covered three of his last four bowls. Edge: slight to Georgia Tech.

Texas Christian vs. California (-1, 39½), Cheez-It Bowl: The Horned Frogs are on a 2-7 spread slide overall and in their last nine bowls. California is on a 6-1 ATS run away from home. The Golden Bears are riding an 11-3 under streak. Edge: California and under.

Thursday

Duke vs. Temple (-4½, 55), Independence Bowl: Duke is on a 3-6 spread slump overall but has covered its last four bowls. The Blue Devils are on a 24-11-1 ATS streak as underdogs, including 4-0 this season. The Owls are 8-4 ATS this season but are 1-2 SU and ATS in their last three bowls. Edge: Duke.

Miami, Fla. (-3½, 48) vs. Wisconsin, Pinstripe Bowl: This is a rematch of last season’s Orange Bowl, which Wisconsin won 34-24. Miami is on a 5-11 spread skid overall and a 1-4 SU and ATS slide in bowls. The Badgers are 3-9 ATS this season but have won and covered their last four bowls. Edge: Slight to Wisconsin.

Vanderbilt (-4, 55½) vs. Baylor, Texas Bowl: The Commodores are 8-4 ATS this season and riding a five-game cover streak. Vanderbilt also has covered its last six vs. nonconference foes. Baylor is 8-8 ATS in its last 16 games as underdogs. Edge: Vanderbilt.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.