2018 college football bowl betting trends – Week 3

College Football Playoff

Oklahoma vs. Alabama (-14), Orange Bowl: Oklahoma is 2-4 straight up and against the spread in its last six bowl games but beat Alabama in the 2013 Sugar Bowl. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley has covered his last two games an an underdog. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is 3-5 ATS in his last eight bowl/playoff games. Alabama is 5-6 ATS in its last 11 away from Tuscaloosa. Edge: slight to Oklahoma.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (-12½), Cotton Bowl: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 7-1 ATS in his last eight bowl/playoff games and the Tigers are on a 10-3 ATS uptick. Clemson also is on a 7-2 cover streak away from Death Valley. The Irish are 2-4 ATS in their last six bowls, with both covers against LSU. Edge: Clemson.

Arkansas State vs. UNR (-2), Arizona Bowl: The Red Wolves are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four bowls, though they’re riding a 4-0 spread streak this season. The Wolf Pack failed to cover their last two games this season after a four-game cover streak. UNR is 0-5 ATS in its last five nonconference games vs. FBS foes. Edge: slight to Arkansas State.

Florida vs. Michigan (-6), Peach Bowl: This is a rematch of last season’s opener won by the Wolverines, 33-17. But that was pre-Dan Mullen at Florida, which went 8-4 ATS in Mullen’s first season as coach. Michigan is on a 2-8 spread slide away from home. Edge: Florida.

South Carolina (-4½)vs. Virginia, Belk Bowl: The Cavaliers finished the season on a 1-3 spread skid and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is 0-4 SU and ATS in his last four bowls. South Carolina went 4-1 ATS away from home this season. The Gamecocks have won six straight bowls while going 5-0-1 ATS. Edge: South Carolina.

Monday

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati (-5½), Military Bowl: The Hokies won and covered their last two games to salvage a bowl bid and extend their bowl streak to 26 straight seasons. The Bearcats finished the season on a 2-4 ATS skid and is on an 0-3 SU and ATS slide in bowls. Edge: slight to Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-4½), Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh is 0-3 SU and ATS in its last three bowls. Stanford closed the season on a 4-1-1 ATS uptick and has won three of its last four bowls while going 3-0-1 ATS. The Cardinal also are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight away games. Edge: Stanford.

Michigan State vs. Oregon (-2½), Redbox Bowl: Michigan State has won and covered five of its last six bowl games. The Ducks are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three bowls. Oregon also is on a 2-8-2 spread slide against nonconference foes. Edge: Michigan State.

Missouri (-9) vs. Oklahoma State, Liberty Bowl: Missouri is on a 2-5 ATS skid away from home and a 3-5 spread slide against nonconference opponents. The Cowboys are on a 10-3 cover streak as underdogs and have won and covered three of their last four bowls. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Northwestern vs. Utah (-7), Holiday Bowl: Underdogs went 11-1-1 ATS in Northwestern games this season, with the Wildcats going 5-1-1 ATS in that role. Northwestern has won its last two bowls. Kyle Whittingham is 10-1 SU in bowls and 8-3 ATS. He’s also on an 11-6 cover streak away from Salt Lake City. Edge: slight to Utah.

North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M (-7), Gator Bowl: The Wolfpack have won and covered three of their last four bowl games. N.C. State also is on a 4-1 ATS uptick against nonconference teams. Jimbo Fisher went 8-4 ATS in his first season as Aggies coach but went 1-3 ATS in his last four bowls at Florida State. Edge: slight to North Carolina State.

