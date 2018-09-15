2018 NFL betting trends for Week 2

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gets away from Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Indianapolis at Washington (-6, 48½): The Colts were 10-5 ATS as regular-season underdogs before QB Andrew Luck’s various injuries the past two years. Indianapolis is riding a 16-8 over run in the regular season, and the Redskins are on a 24-13 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Colts.

Carolina at Atlanta (-6, 44): The Falcons have won and covered four of the last five meetings. But the Panthers are on an 11-5 ATS run as underdogs. The under is 9-1 in the past 10 meetings and 14-5 in Atlanta’s last 19 games. Edge: Under.

Minnesota (Off) at Green Bay: The Vikings have won and covered four of the last five meetings, though Aaron Rodgers missed one game and most of another one last season. The under is 6-1 in the last seven meetings. Edge: Under and Vikings.

L.A. Chargers (-7½, 43) at Buffalo: The Bills are 4-6 ATS as underdogs for coach Sean McDermott. The Chargers rolled to a 54-24 win over Buffalo last season. Edge: Chargers.

Houston (-3, 43) at Tennessee: Texans QB Deshaun Watson was 3-0 ATS on the road in games he started last season. The over was 5-1 in Watson’s past six starts last season, and the over is 24-12-1 in the Titans’ last 37 regular-season games. Edge: Texans and over.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh (-5½, 53½): The Steelers are 6-2 ATS in Week 2 the last eight years and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home openers. Pittsburgh is riding a 34-17-1 under streak. Edge: Slight to Steelers.

Miami at N.Y. Jets (-2½, 43): The Dolphins are on a 1-7 spread skid away from home. The Jets are on a 7-1-1 ATS surge at home. Edge: Jets.

Philadelphia (-3½, 44½) at Tampa Bay: The Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games and are riding a 17-5-1 spread streak overall. But the Buccaneers have covered their last six games as home underdogs. The under is 9-2 in Tampa Bay’s last 11 home games. Edge: Under.

Cleveland at New Orleans (-9½, 49): The Browns are on a 7-14 ATS skid on the road. The over is 8-3 in Cleveland’s last 11 away games and 22-11 in the Saints’ last 33 regular-season home games. Edge: Saints and over.

Arizona at L.A. Rams (-13, 44½): The Rams swept the season series last season by a combined score of 65-16. Los Angeles is on a 4-10-1 ATS slide at the L.A. Coliseum. The Rams are riding a 13-6 over run in the regular season. Arizona went 2-6 ATS on the road last season. Edge: Over and Rams.

Detroit at San Francisco (-6, 48½): The Lions are on an 11-21 spread slide as underdogs in the regular season. The over is 7-2 in Detroit’s last nine away games and 9-5 in San Francisco’s last 14 home games. Edge: 49ers and over.

New England (-1, 44½) at Jacksonville: The Patriots are on an 11-4 spread uptick as regular-season road favorites. The under is 12-4-1 in New England’s last 17 regular-season road games. Edge: Patriots and under.

Oakland at Denver (-6, 46): The Broncos have won and covered five of their last six at home against the Raiders. Oakland has covered two of its last 15 games. The under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: Broncos and under.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas (-3, 42): Dallas is riding a 3-1-1 ATS surge at home against the Giants but is on a 4-7-1 spread slide at home overall. The last four meetings have gone under, and the under is 23-10 in New York’s last 33 regular-season games. Edge: Under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

