2018 NFL betting trends for Week 2

Indianapolis at Washington (-6, 48½): The Colts were 10-5 ATS as regular-season underdogs before QB Andrew Luck’s various injuries the past two years. Indianapolis is riding a 16-8 over run in the regular season, and the Redskins are on a 24-13 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Colts.
Carolina at Atlanta (-6, 44): The Falcons have won and covered four of the last five meetings. But the Panthers are on an 11-5 ATS run as underdogs. The under is 9-1 in the past 10 meetings and 14-5 in Atlanta’s last 19 games. Edge: Under.
Minnesota (Off) at Green Bay: The Vikings have won and covered four of the last five meetings, though Aaron Rodgers missed one game and most of another one last season. The under is 6-1 in the last seven meetings. Edge: Under and Vikings.
L.A. Chargers (-7½, 43) at Buffalo: The Bills are 4-6 ATS as underdogs for coach Sean McDermott. The Chargers rolled to a 54-24 win over Buffalo last season. Edge: Chargers.
Houston (-3, 43) at Tennessee: Texans QB Deshaun Watson was 3-0 ATS on the road in games he started last season. The over was 5-1 in Watson’s past six starts last season, and the over is 24-12-1 in the Titans’ last 37 regular-season games. Edge: Texans and over.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh (-5½, 53½): The Steelers are 6-2 ATS in Week 2 the last eight years and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home openers. Pittsburgh is riding a 34-17-1 under streak. Edge: Slight to Steelers.
Miami at N.Y. Jets (-2½, 43): The Dolphins are on a 1-7 spread skid away from home. The Jets are on a 7-1-1 ATS surge at home. Edge: Jets.
Philadelphia (-3½, 44½) at Tampa Bay: The Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games and are riding a 17-5-1 spread streak overall. But the Buccaneers have covered their last six games as home underdogs. The under is 9-2 in Tampa Bay’s last 11 home games. Edge: Under.
Cleveland at New Orleans (-9½, 49): The Browns are on a 7-14 ATS skid on the road. The over is 8-3 in Cleveland’s last 11 away games and 22-11 in the Saints’ last 33 regular-season home games. Edge: Saints and over.
Arizona at L.A. Rams (-13, 44½): The Rams swept the season series last season by a combined score of 65-16. Los Angeles is on a 4-10-1 ATS slide at the L.A. Coliseum. The Rams are riding a 13-6 over run in the regular season. Arizona went 2-6 ATS on the road last season. Edge: Over and Rams.
Detroit at San Francisco (-6, 48½): The Lions are on an 11-21 spread slide as underdogs in the regular season. The over is 7-2 in Detroit’s last nine away games and 9-5 in San Francisco’s last 14 home games. Edge: 49ers and over.
New England (-1, 44½) at Jacksonville: The Patriots are on an 11-4 spread uptick as regular-season road favorites. The under is 12-4-1 in New England’s last 17 regular-season road games. Edge: Patriots and under.
Oakland at Denver (-6, 46): The Broncos have won and covered five of their last six at home against the Raiders. Oakland has covered two of its last 15 games. The under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: Broncos and under.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas (-3, 42): Dallas is riding a 3-1-1 ATS surge at home against the Giants but is on a 4-7-1 spread slide at home overall. The last four meetings have gone under, and the under is 23-10 in New York’s last 33 regular-season games. Edge: Under.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.