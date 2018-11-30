2018 NFL betting trends — Week 13

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) leaps for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Indianapolis (-4, 47) at Jacksonville: Indianapolis has won five straight games while going 3-1-1 against the spread. The Jaguars are on an 0-5-2 ATS slide. The Colts are on a 5-3 over streak. Edge: Colts and slight to over.

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh (-3½, 51½): The Steelers have won six of their last seven while going 5-1-1 ATS. Pittsburgh has covered its last three home games and is on an 8-5 over run. The Chargers are riding a 24-11-1 cover streak as road underdogs. Edge: Over and slight to Chargers.

Carolina (-3½, 54½) at Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games. The Panthers are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings and won and covered in a 42-28 win Nov. 4. Tampa Bay is on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Over and Panthers.

Baltimore at Atlanta (-1½, 49½): The Ravens are on a 1-4 spread skid, and the Falcons are 3-8 ATS this season. Atlanta is on a 13-8 over uptick at home. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Cleveland at Houston (-5½, 47): The Browns are 7-4 ATS this season and 5-3 ATS as underdogs. The Texans have won eight straight games while going 5-3 ATS. Edge: Slight to Texans.

Buffalo at Miami (-3½, 40): The Bills are 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings. The Dolphins have lost six of their last eight games while going 3-5 ATS. Buffalo has gone under in four of its last five road games. Edge: Slight to Bills.

Chicago (-4, 44½) at New York Giants: The Bears are riding a 10-3 cover streak. The Giants are 0-4-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Bears.

Denver (-5½, 45) at Cincinnati: The Broncos are on a 5-1 cover run, including 3-0 on the road, after a 2-14-1 spread slide. The Bengals are on a 1-5 ATS skid. Edge: Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams (-10, 55½) at Detroit: The Rams are on a 1-5-1 spread skid this season and on an extended 4-8-2 ATS slide. The Lions have lost four of their last five games while going 1-4 ATS, but they’re 2-1 ATS as home underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to Lions.

Arizona at Green Bay (-14, 43½): The Cardinals are on a 5-3-1 cover run and are 2-1-1 ATS in their past four away games. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Kansas City (-15, 55½) at Oakland: The Chiefs are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games at Oakland and are on a 6-0-1 cover run on the road overall. The Raiders are on a 3-6-1 spread slide at home. Edge: Chiefs.

New York Jets at Tennessee (-8, 40½): The Jets are on an 0-5 spread slide and have covered two of their last 10 games. New York also is on an 0-4 spread slide on the road. The Titans are on a 6-1 cover streak and 4-1 under run at home. Tennessee is on an 11-6 under streak overall. Edge: Under and Titans.

Minnesota at New England (-5½, 49½): The Vikings are riding a 7-3-1 ATS run on the road in the regular season and a 19-11-1 cover streak as underdogs. The Patriots are 4-1 ATS at home this season and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games at Gillette Stadium. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

San Francisco at Seattle (-10, 46): The Seahawks are on a 4-1-1 spread surge overall and are 2-1-1 ATS at home this season. Pete Carroll is 6-1 ATS in his last seven home games against the Niners and is 10-2-1 ATS in the last 13 meetings overall. San Francisco is 3-7 ATS this season. Edge: Seahawks.

Monday

Washington at Philadelphia (-6½, 45): The Eagles are on a 3-10-1 ATS slide in the regular season and are 1-6-1 ATS in their last seven home games. Philadelphia is on a 5-1 under run at home, and the Redskins are on a 10-5 under streak, though four of the last five meetings have gone over. Edge: Redskins.