2018 NFL betting trends — Week 16

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Saturday

Washington at Tennessee (-10, 37½): The Titans haven’t been double-digit favorites since 2013, when they lost 29-27 to the Jaguars as 13-point favorites. The Redskins are on a 7-2 under streak on the road. Edge: Under.

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers (-4, 41½): The Ravens are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games overall and 4-2 ATS in their last six away games. The Chargers are 2-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Ravens.

Sunday

Tampa Bay at Dallas (-7, 48): The Cowboys have covered five of their last six games overall and are 5-2 ATS at home this season. The Buccaneers are on a 1-3-2 spread skid on the road and riding a 4-0 under run. Edge: Cowboys and slight to under.

Buffalo at New England (-13½, 44½): The Patriots have won and covered the last four meetings and are 19-9-2 ATS in the past 30 meetings. New England is 5-1 ATS at home this season and on an extended 19-7 cover streak at home. The Bills are on an 0-3 spread skid. Edge: Patriots.

Atlanta (-3, 44½) at Carolina: The Falcons have yet to cover back-to-back games this season and are on a 1-5 spread slump overall and on the road. Carolina is on a 1-5 ATS skid, but it’s 5-2 ATS at home this season. The Panthers have gone under in four of their last five games. Atlanta has covered five of the past six meetings. Edge: Slight to Falcons.

Jacksonville at Miami (-3½, 38): The Jaguars have lost nine of their last 10 games while going 1-7-2 ATS. They’re on an 0-5-1 spread skid on the road. The Dolphins are 6-1 ATS and have a 5-2 over mark at home. Edge: Dolphins.

New York Giants at Indianapolis (-9½, 48): The Giants are on a six-game cover streak on the road. The Colts are on a five-game under run. Edge: Giants and under.

Houston at Philadelphia (-2, 46): The Eagles are on a 5-11-1 ATS slide in the regular season overall and 2-6-1 at home. The Texans have won 10 of their last 11 games and are riding a 5-2-1 cover run. Edge: Texans.

Minnesota (-6, 42½) at Detroit: The Lions have covered their last two games after a 1-5 spread skid. Detroit is on a 5-0 under streak. Edge: Slight to under.

Green Bay (-2½, 46½) at New York Jets: The Packers are on a nine-game road losing streak (1-7-1 ATS). The Jets have a 9-5 over-under record. Edge: Jets and slight to over.

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-8½, 44): The Bengals had won and covered seven straight meetings before getting whipped by the Browns at home on Nov. 25. Cleveland has won and covered four of its past five games. Cincinnati has covered its last two games and is on a 5-2 ATS uptick on the road. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Los Angeles Rams (-14½, 44½) at Arizona: The Rams are on a 2-7-2 spread slide. But they have owned the Cardinals, winning and covering the last three meetings by a combined score of 99-16 with two shutouts. Arizona is on a 1-4 spread skid. Edge: Slight to Rams.

Chicago (-4, 42½) at San Francisco: The 49ers covered their final four games last season and have covered two straight entering this game. The Bears have won and covered six of their last seven games, but are on a 2-3 ATS skid on the road. Edge: Slight to 49ers.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-6, 53): The Steelers are 8-1-1 SU and 7-2-1 ATS vs. non-AFC West teams (0-4 vs. AFC West). Pittsburgh also is 4-0 ATS as an underdog and is riding a 5-0 under run on the road. The Saints are on a 1-2 ATS skid after a nine-game cover streak. New Orleans also is on a 5-0 under uptick. Edge: Under and slight to Saints.

Kansas City (-2½, 54½) at Seattle: The Chiefs are on a 1-5-1 spread slide. They’re riding a 6-1 over run on the road. The Seahawks are 4-1-1 ATS at home. Edge: Seahawks and over.

Monday

Denver (-3, 43) at Oakland: Denver is on a 4-1 cover streak on the road this season but has won only four of its last 16 road games. The Broncos have failed to win or cover their last two games at Oakland after winning and covering their previous five visits. The last three meetings went under, and Denver is riding a 14-4 under streak. Edge: Under.

