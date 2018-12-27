2018 NFL betting trends — Week 17

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrate a game-winning touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Colts defeated the Giants 28-27. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Dallas (-6, 41½) at New York Giants: The Giants are 1-5-1 against the spread at home this season. The Cowboys are on a 5-1-1 ATS run this year and have won and covered the last three meetings. Dallas is on a 6-1 under run on the road. Edge: slight to Cowboys and under.

Oakland at Kansas City (-13½, 52½): The Chiefs are on a 1-6-1 spread slide overall and the Raiders are on a 1-6 ATS skid on the road. Kansas City has covered four of the last five meetings at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are on a 4-0-1 over streak. Edge: Chiefs and over.

Carolina at New Orleans (-7½, 43½): The Panthers are on a seven-game losing streak (1-6 ATS). The Saints are on a 1-3 spread skid overall but have covered six of the last seven regular-season meetings. Carolina is on a 4-0 under run. Edge: Under and Saints.

New York Jets at New England (-13½, 44½): The Jets are 7-3-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings, though the Patriots covered the first meeting this season. The last five meetings went under and New England is on a 14-6 under streak in the regular season. Edge: Under and Jets.

Philadelphia (-7, 42) at Washington: The Eagles are on a 5-11-2 spread slump in the regular season. But they’ve won and covered the last three meetings against the Redskins. Washington has covered its last two games this year. Edge: slight to Redskins.

Detroit at Green Bay (-7½, 44½): The Lions are on a five-game losing streak (2-3 ATS) but have won and covered the last three meetings. Detroit is on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Under.

Jacksonville at Houston (-6½, 40): The Jaguars won last week at Miami but are on a 2-7-2 spread slide overall. The Texans are 5-2-2 ATS in their last nine games. Jacksonville is on a 3-1 under run. Edge: Texans and slight to under.

Cleveland at Baltimore (-5½, 41): The Browns have won and covered five of their last six games this season and the Ravens are on a 4-0-1 spread uptick. Baltimore is on a 3-0-1 under run overall and the last four meetings have gone under. Edge: Under.

Atlanta (-1½, 51) at Tampa Bay: The Falcons have won the last four meetings while going 3-1 ATS. Atlanta has won and covered back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Buccaneers are on a 3-1-2 ATS surge. Four of the last five meetings have gone over. Edge: slight to over and Falcons.

Miami at Buffalo (-4½, 39½): The Dolphins are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six games at Buffalo. Miami’s only win in that stretch was in 2016 with Matt Moore at quarterback. Moore also won at Buffalo in 2011, so he’s the only Miami QB to win or cover in its last seven games at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Dolphins are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games this season. Edge: Bills.

Indianapolis (-3½, 43) at Tennessee: Andrew Luck is 10-0 SU in games he has started against the Titans, including a 38-10 home win Nov. 18. The Colts are on a 5-1 under streak and Tennessee is on a 10-6 under streak in the regular season. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14½, 45½): The Bengals are on a three-game cover streak, though the Steelers have covered five of the last seven meetings. Pittsburgh is on an 0-3-1 ATS skid as favorites this year. Edge: slight to Bengals.

Chicago at Minnesota (-4½, 40½): The Bears are on a 7-1 SU and ATS streak, but are 3-3 ATS in their last six road games. The Vikings have won and covered their last two games this season and have won the last six meetings while going 5-1 ATS. Minnesota is on a 6-2 under streak. Edge: Vikings and under.

Los Angeles Chargers (-6½, 41½) at Denver: The Chargers are 6-1 ATS on the road this season. The Broncos are riding a 15-4 under streak. Edge: Under and slight to Chargers.

Arizona at Seattle (-13½, 38½): The Cardinals are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six games this season. The Seahawks are on an 8-2-1 spread surge and a 6-1 over streak. Arizona has won and covered four of the last five meetings at Seattle. Edge: Seahawks and slight to over.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 48½): The 49ers are 6-1 SU and ATS in the last four games of the season under Kyle Shanahan. The Niners also have covered five of the last six meetings. The Rams are on a 3-7-2 spread slide this season. Edge: 49ers.