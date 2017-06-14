A look at Day 15 of the World Series of Poker

Matt Affleck competes at the final table of the Colossus III - $565 No-Limit Hold'em tournament at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The World Series of Poker’s $111,111 buy-in High Roller for One Drop No-limit Hold’em tournament at the Rio Convention Center on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gross gaming revenue in Clark County has risen 4.6 percent through April with downtown Las Vegas surging 19 percent. (Thinkstock)

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Wednesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $3,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,500 “The Millionare Maker” No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $2,620 “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 3)

Noon — $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Razz Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Ralph Perry of Las Vegas leads the final 14 players in the $1,500 buy-in “The Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Perry is the lone bracelet winner left in the field, which includes WSOP Circuit ring winner Brian Altman and mixed-game specialist Bryce Yockey.

— Maurice Hawkins of West Palm Beach, Florida, who owns a record 10 WSOP Circuit rings, continued his run in the $2,620 buy-in “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em event and holds a sizable chip lead with 268 players remaining.

Spain’s Adrian Mateos, who is looking for his second bracelet this summer and fourth overall, is lurking in third place. Five-time bracelet winner Jason Mercier and Jonathan Dimmig, who won the 2014 “Millionaire Maker” event, are among the notables left.

— Michael Mizrachi, who has three bracelets and nearly $8 million in career WSOP earnings, is in second place with 102 players left in the $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha tournament. Casey Carroll has the overall chip lead.

— Nancy Nguyen of Denton, Texas, owns the chip lead in the $1,500 buy-in Limit Hold ’em event. Barry Greenstein, who won the last of his three bracelets in 2008, is one of the 15 remaining players, along with pro Ray Henson.

— Frank Kassela of Las Vegas leads 37 other players in the $10,000 buy-in Razz Championship. Kassela won his third career bracelet last week.

Tuesday’s highlights:

— John Monnette of Palmdale, California, rolled over a tough final table to win the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball Championship ($256,610) for his third career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I just want to say, this has been my first bracelet with my wife. She’s been awesome for me. All of them are special, but it was super cool with her being here. She’s always been supportive of me in everything I do. She’s always rooted for me, and there’s been some disappointment. She deals with me being gone 13 hours a day and coming home angry. But, luckily, I’m not so angry anymore.” — Monnette, who now has more than $2.1 million in career WSOP earnings.