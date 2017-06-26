A look at Day 27 of the World Series of Poker

Here’s what to expect Monday at the World Series of Poker.
Monday’s schedule:
11 a.m. — $1,500 Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)
11 a.m. — $1,500 “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)
2 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Final table)
2 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)
3 p.m. — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (3-day event)
Players to watch:
— Phil Hellmuth is one of 11 players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship. Standing in the Poker Brat’s path to a record 15th career WSOP bracelet is a who’s who of pros, including three-time bracelet winners Jonathan Duhamel, Benny Glaser and Brock Parker, and two-time winner Abe Mosseri. Andrew Kelsall of Tampa, Florida, will have the chip lead when action resumes.
— Two-time bracelet winner Loni Harwood is one of five women in the top 20 of the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em event. Matthew Downs of Charleston, Illinois, has the overall lead with nearly 2,000 players remaining.
— Professional poker player Chino Rheem of Los Angeles is second in chips with 127 players left in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha event. Brazil’s Guilherme Barbosa is the chip leader to open the day.
Weekend’s highlights:
— Professional poker player Loren Klein of Verdi ran over the final table to win the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event ($231,483). It is the second straight year Klein has won a bracelet, and he is now just shy of $1.5 million in career WSOP earnings.
— Nathan Gamble, a 27-year-old professional poker player currently residing in Honolulu, won the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Hi/Low 8 or Better event ($223,339) for his first career bracelet.
— Russian poker pro Dmitry Yurasov won the $10,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em Championship ($775,923) for his first career bracelet.
— Ben Maya, a realtor from Rehovot, Israel, earned a surprising victory in the $1,500 buy-in Shootout No-limit Hold ’em tournament ($257,764). The 34-year-old had not previously cashed in a WSOP event.
— Matthew Schreiber, a 34-year-old professional poker player from Laguna Nigel, California, won the $3,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament ($256,226) for his first career bracelet.
— British poker pro Chris Brammer took down the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($527,555) for his first career bracelet.
Quotable:
“Last year, I had the Main Event cash and made it to Day 5, where they put me on the secondary feature table. That got my nerves. I had Greg Raymer on my left and a couple other guys. So, just having that exposure and having that time in a game that I’m extremely comfortable with helped a lot.” — Gamble, on handling the pressure of the final table.