A look at Day 27 of the World Series of Poker

Professional poker player Phil Hellmuth is seen playing at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/LasVegas Review-Journal)

Here’s what to expect Monday at the World Series of Poker.

Monday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,500 “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Phil Hellmuth is one of 11 players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship. Standing in the Poker Brat’s path to a record 15th career WSOP bracelet is a who’s who of pros, including three-time bracelet winners Jonathan Duhamel, Benny Glaser and Brock Parker, and two-time winner Abe Mosseri. Andrew Kelsall of Tampa, Florida, will have the chip lead when action resumes.

— Two-time bracelet winner Loni Harwood is one of five women in the top 20 of the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em event. Matthew Downs of Charleston, Illinois, has the overall lead with nearly 2,000 players remaining.

— Professional poker player Chino Rheem of Los Angeles is second in chips with 127 players left in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha event. Brazil’s Guilherme Barbosa is the chip leader to open the day.

Weekend’s highlights:

— Professional poker player Loren Klein of Verdi ran over the final table to win the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event ($231,483). It is the second straight year Klein has won a bracelet, and he is now just shy of $1.5 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Nathan Gamble, a 27-year-old professional poker player currently residing in Honolulu, won the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Hi/Low 8 or Better event ($223,339) for his first career bracelet.

— Russian poker pro Dmitry Yurasov won the $10,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em Championship ($775,923) for his first career bracelet.

— Ben Maya, a realtor from Rehovot, Israel, earned a surprising victory in the $1,500 buy-in Shootout No-limit Hold ’em tournament ($257,764). The 34-year-old had not previously cashed in a WSOP event.

— Matthew Schreiber, a 34-year-old professional poker player from Laguna Nigel, California, won the $3,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament ($256,226) for his first career bracelet.

— British poker pro Chris Brammer took down the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($527,555) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“Last year, I had the Main Event cash and made it to Day 5, where they put me on the secondary feature table. That got my nerves. I had Greg Raymer on my left and a couple other guys. So, just having that exposure and having that time in a game that I’m extremely comfortable with helped a lot.” — Gamble, on handling the pressure of the final table.