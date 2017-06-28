A look at Day 29 of the World Series of Poker

Canadian Scott Montgomery, who has almost $4 million in lifetime WSOP earnings, sits fifth out of 20 players in the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em event.

Players compete at the main table during the World Series of Poker on Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Here’s what to expect Wednesday at the World Series of Poker.

Wednesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

11 a.m. — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Canadian Scott Montgomery, who has almost $4 million in lifetime WSOP earnings, sits fifth out of 20 players in the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em event. Stanley Lee, who has three straight deep runs in the “Millionaire Maker” event to his credit, two-time bracelet winner Brian Yoon, charasmatic pro Maurice Hawkins and the others are chasing leader Stoyan Obreshkov of Bulgaria.

— Two-time bracelet winner Josh Arieh leads the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship, which has 15 players left and is jam-packed with stars. Raymond Henson, the current points leader in the 2017 WSOP Player of the Year race, returns. Also in the field are Chris Ferguson and Tyler Groth, who won his first bracelet two weeks ago.

— Professional poker player Jacob Bazeley, with more than $1.2 million in combined WSOP and Circuit earnings, is one of 29 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in Bounty No-limit Hold ’em event. Harrison Gimbel of Jupiter, Florida, has the chip lead.

— Kelly Minkin, the last woman standing in the 2015 Main Event, has a top-15 chip stack with 246 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event. Kework Besiktasliyan, a resident of Malta, leads to open play.

— Finnish pro Juha Helppi leads 72 other players in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Limit Hold ’em tournament. David Bach, looking for his third bracelet of the summer, and Player of the Year candidate James Obst of Australia open with top-six chip stacks.

Tuesday’s highlights:

— Luis Calvo, 41, a cash-game pro residing in Miami, won the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha event ($362,185) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“Mike (Mizrachi) and I have been friends since ‘99. We started playing in the same underground clubs with Robert Mizrachi, Chino Rheem, Stuart Patterson … a lot of guys that have had a lot of success in poker. They’ve gone out and really crushed it on the tournament scene, and I’ve really just been along for the ride on the cash-game scene. They always push me to play tournaments.” — Calvo, who was being railed at the final table by several Florida pros