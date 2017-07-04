A look at Day 35 of the World Series of Poker

Henderson resident Eric Baldwin, a former baseball player at Wisconsin-Whitewater, is fourth in chips with 28 players remaining in the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em tournament.

A poker dealer reveals the cards during the World Series of Poker on Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Here’s what to expect Tuesday at the World Series of Poker.

Tuesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,000 No-limit Hold’em (2-day event)

Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em (Final day)

2 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (Day 3)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

Players to watch:

• Henderson resident Eric Baldwin, a former baseball player at Wisconsin-Whitewater, is fourth in chips with 28 players remaining in the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em tournament. Professional poker player Ian O’Hara leads, while Pablo Mariz (11th place) is looking for his second bracelet of the summer.

• Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi opens the third day of the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship in third place with 44 players left. Mizrachi, who won this event in 2010 and 2012, trails only Aaron Katz and Talal Shakerchi with several top pros in pursuit.

• Professional poker player Ryan Laplante bagged the chip lead in the $1,500 buy-in Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha event as he looks to continue his successful summer. Renowned online poker pro Chris Moorman, who won his first career bracelet last month, is in second place with 158 players left.

• Professional poker player Michael Telker of Ballwin, Missouri, has the chip lead with 192 players left in the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event. Popular online poker streamer Parker Talbot (“tonkaaaaP”) also bagged chips, marking his first career WSOP cash.

Monday’s highlights:

• Artur Rudziankov won the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event ($395,918) to become the second player from the Czech Republic to capture a bracelet.

