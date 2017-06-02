A weekend look at the World Series of Poker

Jeff Gross plays poker in a tag team event during the opening of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect this weekend at the World Series of Poker.

Friday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $565 “The Colossus III” No-limit Hold ’em Flight A (5-day event)

Noon — $3,000 Shootout No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Final day); $1,500 Omaha High-Low/8 or Better (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $111,111 High Roller for One Drop No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

4 p.m. — $565 “The Colossus III” No-limit Hold ’em Flight B (5-day event)

Saturday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $565 “The Colossus III” No-limit Hold ’em Flight C (5-day event)

Noon — $3,000 Shootout No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Omaha High-Low/8 or Better (Final day); $111,111 High Roller for One Drop No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball (3-day event)

3:33 p.m. — $333 WSOP.com Online No-limit Hold ’em (entire event played online)

4 p.m. — $565 “The Colossus III” No-limit Hold ’em Flight D (5-day event)

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $565 “The Colossus III” No-limit Hold ’em Flight E (5-day event)

2 p.m. — $111,111 High Roller for One Drop No-limit Hold ’em (Day 3); $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Omaha High-Low/8 or Better Championship (3-day event)

4 p.m. — $565 “The Colossus III” No-limit Hold ’em Flight F (5-day event)

Players to watch:

— The team of Daniel Negreanu, Eric Wasserson, David Benyamine and Mark Gregorich owns the chip lead with six teams remaining in the $10,000 Tag Team event. Negreanu, one of the most recognizable faces in poker, is chasing his first gold bracelet since 2013 and seventh overall, which would tie him for seventh all time.

Several other notable players stand in Negreanu’s path, including 2014 Main Event winner Martin Jacobson and his teammate Mark Radoja. The duo of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov enter the final day third in chips.

— Former “Survivor” contestant John-Robert Bellande is one of 50 players left in the $3,000 Shootout No-limit Hold ’em event. Barry Greenstein, Olivier Busquet and James Obst, who finished 13th in last year’s Main Event, were among the notable professionals to advance.

— Defending champion Benny Glaser of England will look to chip up in the $1,500 Omaha High/Low 8 or Better, as 254 of the 905 entrants remained. Rex Clinkscales of Las Vegas bagged the chip lead after Day 1, and actor James Woods was in 32nd place.

Thursday’s highlights:

— Bryan Hollis of Gaithersburg, Maryland, overcame a 3½-to-1 chip deficit during heads-up play to win the $565 buy-in Casino Employees No-limit Hold ’em event ($68,817) and his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I’ve never made it past the first break before. Last year I busted this tournament in seven hands.” — Hollis, on winning the Casino Employees event.