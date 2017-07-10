American League, under has been money in MLB All-Star Game

The total is 9 (under minus-120) in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the under has cashed in nine of the last 11 midsummer classics (9-1-1).

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper bats during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

For sports bettors uninterested in wagering on the WNBA, Canadian Football League or NBA Summer League, Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game represents the last chance for action until Friday, when the regular season resumes.

The National League is a minus-110 favorite over the American League, which won last year’s game 4-2 and has prevailed in four straight and 16 of the last 20 (16-3-1) midsummer classics.

The total is 9 (under minus-120) and the under has cashed in nine of the last 11 games (9-1-1).

“I usually play the under. I just do it blindly,” said handicapper Micah Roberts (Sportsline.com). “You can’t handicap it. I just like to see good pitching. I like when the All-Star Game is close and tight.”

The CG Technology sports book has posted a plethora of prop bets on the All-Star Game, including whether the game will go to extra innings (no is minus-800, yes is plus-525). The All-Star Game went into extra innings in 1987, 1994 and 2002, when commissioner Bud Selig stopped the game after 11 innings.

Long shot brewing at Golden Nugget

The Golden Nugget sports book has long attracted bettors from the Midwest who always back their home teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, who opened the season as 100-1 long shots to win the National League Central.

The surprising Brewers (50-41) lead the disappointing Chicago Cubs (43-45) and St. Louis Cardinals (43-45) by 5½ games at the All-Star break. If Milwaukee wins the division, the Golden Nugget will suffer a substantial loss.

“It’s not good,” Golden Nugget sports book supervisor Aaron Kessler said. “It doesn’t take much at 100-1.”

Cash judgment for prop bettors

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge opened the season as a 100-1 long shot to win the home run title. After hitting a majors-leading 30 homers before the All-Star break, Judge is a minus-200 favorite to win the title at William Hill sports books.

“Chicks dig the long ball and so do bettors. They bet Judge pretty good on the home run prop. We lose with Judge,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “Unless he gets hurt, I don’t think anyone will out-homer him. His home run hitter form is too good.”

George Springer, second with 27 homers, is a 9-2 underdog to win the title. Khris Davis (24 homers) is at 13-2 and Giancarlo Stanton (26) is at 7-1.

Bryce Harper (20) is at 40-1 and Paul Goldschmidt (20) 50-1.

Judge is a minus-440 favorite in a head-to-head matchup over Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who has 25 homers.

Friday Football Showdown

With football season fast approaching, the Golden Nugget will open registration July 19 for its Friday Football Showdown handicapping contest.

The entry fee is $2,000 and limited to one entry per person. Each contestant makes seven weekly selections against the spread from all of the college football and NFL sides and totals.

Each winning pick is worth one point and ties count for one-half point. After the first 12 weeks of the NFL season, the top 16 contestants advance to a head-to-head bracket.

All of the entry fees are returned to the contestants, but only the top 16 seeds and the Mini-Contest winner (Weeks 10 through 12) will receive any prize money. The top 16 seeds will earn at least $3,000 apiece and the top seed will be paid $8,000 after the first round.

Chris Kozak won last year’s contest, beating Michael Wright in the final head-to-head matchup for a $96,000 first prize. Kozak outlasted 95 other contestants, up from 87 in 2015.

“We’re expecting more this year,” Kessler said of the contest that is hosted by The Las Vegas Sportsline, which can be heard daily from 2 to 3 p.m. on ESPN Radio (1100 AM, 100.9 FM).

Tahoe time

For those sports bettors who do enjoy wagering on offbeat action, William Hill has posted odds and matchups on the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. Mark Mulder and Tony Romo are the 7-2 co-favorites. Charles Barkley is off the board, apparently because his long odds couldn’t fit.

More Betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.