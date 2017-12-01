Betting trends for college football this weekend

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Stanford vs. Southern California: The Trojans are on a 5-11 slide against the spread away from the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Cardinal had covered 10 of the past 14 meetings before their 42-24 loss to USC on Sept. 9. Stanford is on a 10-3-1 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Stanford.
Idaho at Georgia State: The Vandals have covered eight straight and 14 of their past 15 as a Sun Belt visitor. Edge: Idaho.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina: Since Georgia Southern coach Tyson Summers was fired, the Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS after a 4-14 spread slide. Coastal Carolina is on a 0-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Georgia Southern.
North Texas at Florida Atlantic: Rematch of Florida Atlantic’s 69-31 win Oct. 21. The Owls are on a 6-2 ATS uptick. North Texas has covered its past four games and is on an 8-3 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Florida Atlantic.
Memphis at Central Florida: Rematch of UCF’s 40-13 win and cover Sept. 30. Memphis is on a 5-0 ATS surge but is on a 3-4 ATS skid as an underdog. The Golden Knights are on a 1-4 spread slide that followed a 14-5 ATS surge. Edge: UCF.
Akron vs. Toledo: Rematch of Toledo’s 48-21 win Oct. 21. The Rockets won 48-17 last season. Toledo is on a 6-1 ATS uptick after a 3-10-1 spread skid. Edge: Toledo.
Auburn vs. Georgia: Rematch of Auburn’s 40-17 win Nov. 11. Georgia had won and covered the previous three meetings. The Bulldogs are on a 9-4 ATS run overall and on a 7-1 spread surge away from Athens. Edge: Georgia.
Fresno State at Boise State: Rematch of Fresno State’s 28-17 home win Saturday. The Bulldogs are 8-2-2 ATS this season and are on a 13-4-2 spread run overall. The Broncos are on a 2-12-1 ATS slide as blue carpet chalk. Edge: Fresno State.
Miami vs. Clemson: Miami is 5-6 ATS overall this season and 2-2 ATS away from Hard Rock Stadium. Clemson is on a 3-0 ATS surge overall and an 8-1 ATS run in conference title and bowl games. Edge: Clemson.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: The Badgers have lost the past five meetings with the Buckeyes, covering the spread in last season’s overtime loss at Madison. Wisconsin is on a 20-7-1 ATS uptick overall and an 8-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Badgers are on a 13-2 ATS run away from Madison. Ohio State is on a 5-10 ATS slide. Edge: Wisconsin.
Texas Christian vs. Oklahoma: Rematch of the Sooners’ 38-20 win and cover at Norman on Nov. 11. Before this season, the past five meetings were decided by seven points or fewer. The Horned Frogs are on a 10-5 ATS run as an underdog. Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS away from Norman this season. Edge: Slight to TCU.
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.