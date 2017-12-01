Betting trends for college football this weekend

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Stanford safety Frank Buncom (5) intercepts a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 38-20. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

UCLA wide receiver Jordan Lasley, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California cornerback Jack Jones defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, below, is sacked by Southern California linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, center, and defensive tackle Malik Dorton during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA wide receiver Jordan Lasley, right, can't hold on to a ball that was thrown for a two-point conversion attempt as Southern California cornerback Ajene Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, left, is sacked by Southern California linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, center, and defensive tackle Malik Dorton during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA wide receiver Jordan Lasley, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California safety Marvell Tell III watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe (80) cannot make the catch in the end zone in front of Stanford linebacker Jordan Perez (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Stanford safety Frank Buncom (5) celebrates after Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Stepherson (29) dropped a pass on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 38-20. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Notre Dame's Chris Finke (10) leaps over Stanford punter Jake Bailey (14) on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 38-20. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe (80) cannot make the catch in the end zone in front of Stanford linebacker Jordan Perez (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Stanford vs. Southern California: The Trojans are on a 5-11 slide against the spread away from the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Cardinal had covered 10 of the past 14 meetings before their 42-24 loss to USC on Sept. 9. Stanford is on a 10-3-1 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Stanford.

Idaho at Georgia State: The Vandals have covered eight straight and 14 of their past 15 as a Sun Belt visitor. Edge: Idaho.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina: Since Georgia Southern coach Tyson Summers was fired, the Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS after a 4-14 spread slide. Coastal Carolina is on a 0-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Georgia Southern.

North Texas at Florida Atlantic: Rematch of Florida Atlantic’s 69-31 win Oct. 21. The Owls are on a 6-2 ATS uptick. North Texas has covered its past four games and is on an 8-3 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Florida Atlantic.

Memphis at Central Florida: Rematch of UCF’s 40-13 win and cover Sept. 30. Memphis is on a 5-0 ATS surge but is on a 3-4 ATS skid as an underdog. The Golden Knights are on a 1-4 spread slide that followed a 14-5 ATS surge. Edge: UCF.

Akron vs. Toledo: Rematch of Toledo’s 48-21 win Oct. 21. The Rockets won 48-17 last season. Toledo is on a 6-1 ATS uptick after a 3-10-1 spread skid. Edge: Toledo.

Auburn vs. Georgia: Rematch of Auburn’s 40-17 win Nov. 11. Georgia had won and covered the previous three meetings. The Bulldogs are on a 9-4 ATS run overall and on a 7-1 spread surge away from Athens. Edge: Georgia.

Fresno State at Boise State: Rematch of Fresno State’s 28-17 home win Saturday. The Bulldogs are 8-2-2 ATS this season and are on a 13-4-2 spread run overall. The Broncos are on a 2-12-1 ATS slide as blue carpet chalk. Edge: Fresno State.

Miami vs. Clemson: Miami is 5-6 ATS overall this season and 2-2 ATS away from Hard Rock Stadium. Clemson is on a 3-0 ATS surge overall and an 8-1 ATS run in conference title and bowl games. Edge: Clemson.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: The Badgers have lost the past five meetings with the Buckeyes, covering the spread in last season’s overtime loss at Madison. Wisconsin is on a 20-7-1 ATS uptick overall and an 8-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Badgers are on a 13-2 ATS run away from Madison. Ohio State is on a 5-10 ATS slide. Edge: Wisconsin.

Texas Christian vs. Oklahoma: Rematch of the Sooners’ 38-20 win and cover at Norman on Nov. 11. Before this season, the past five meetings were decided by seven points or fewer. The Horned Frogs are on a 10-5 ATS run as an underdog. Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS away from Norman this season. Edge: Slight to TCU.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.