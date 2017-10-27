Betting trends for college football

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) tries to get out of the grasp of Virginia defensive back Joey Blount (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown (13) eludes the tackle of Virginia safety Chris Moore (39) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown (13) tosses a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Boston College linebacker John Lamot (28) heads to the end zone followed by Virginia wide receiver Doni Dowling (5) are a pick-six in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio welcomes his team back to the bench after a score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) tries to get out of the grasp of Virginia defensive back Joey Blount (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Florida State at Boston College: The Eagles are on a 5-0 streak against the spread, and the Seminoles are 0-6 ATS this season. Edge: Boston College.

Nebraska at Purdue: Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm is 5-2 ATS this season and is riding a 25-13-1 ATS streak. Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley is on a 6-2 ATS uptick on the road, but has gone 2-7 ATS in his past nine and 1-4 ATS in his past five as an underdog. Purdue has covered the past three in the series. Edge: Purdue.

Louisville at Wake Forest: The Cardinals are on a 4-13 ATS slide. The Demon Deacons have covered the past three in the series, are on an 11-4 ATS run overall and a 6-2 ATS surge at home. Edge: Wake Forest.

Miami, Florida at North Carolina: The Tar Heels have won and covered the past two in the series, but the Hurricanes are on a 6-1 ATS run as road chalk and an 8-3 ATS spurt overall. North Carolina is on a 1-8-1 ATS slide. Edge: Miami.

Georgia Tech at Clemson: The Yellow Jackets are on a 10-0 ATS run overall and 11-5 ATS uptick as underdogs. The Tigers have covered four of the past five meetings but are 2-6-1 ATS in their past nine as a conference host. Edge: Georgia Tech.

Kansas State at Kansas: Wildcats coach Bill Snyder has covered 18 of the past 20 meetings. The Jayhawks are 0-6-1 ATS this season. Edge: Kansas State.

Southern California at Arizona State: The Trojans are on a 1-8 ATS skid overall and 4-14 ATS slide on the road. The Sun Devils are 5-3 ATS in the past eight meetings but have lost the past two. Arizona State is on a 4-0-1 ATS run overall and 4-1 ATS spurt as a home underdog. Edge: Arizona State.

Utah at Oregon: The Ducks are on a 1-4 ATS skid overall and are on a 5-12 ATS slide at home. The Utes are on a 6-1 ATS run this season and are riding a 15-5 ATS uptick on the road. Edge: Utah.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame: The Irish are 6-1 ATS this season but 1-4 ATS in their past five games after hosting Southern Cal. The Wolfpack are on a 5-2 ATS run as an underdog and beat Notre Dame last season. Edge: Slight to N.C. State.

UCLA at Washington: Bruins coach Jim Mora won and covered the past two meetings vs. his alma mater. But UCLA is on a 6-14-1 ATS slide overall and 2-8-1 ATS on the road. Edge: Washington.

Georgia vs. Florida (at Jacksonville): The Gators have won and covered the past three meetings but are mired in a 2-6-2 ATS slide. Edge: Georgia.

Washington State at Arizona: The Wildcats are on a 4-10 ATS slide as underdogs, but have won and covered their past two games in that role. The Cougars are on a 16-8 ATS run on the road. Edge: Washington State.

Penn State at Ohio State: Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is in a rare revenge role. Ohio State is on a 6-12 ATS slide at home. The Nittany Lions are on a 15-2 ATS run. Edge: Penn State.

UNLV at Fresno State: The Bulldogs are 6-0-1 ATS, and the home team has covered the past three in the series. Edge: Fresno State.

San Diego State at Hawaii: The Aztecs have won and covered the past five meetings and are on a 12-4 ATS run on the road. The Rainbow Warriors are on a 4-16 ATS slide at home. Edge: San Diego State.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.