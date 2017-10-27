ad-fullscreen
Betting

Betting trends for college football

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 7:27 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Florida State at Boston College: The Eagles are on a 5-0 streak against the spread, and the Seminoles are 0-6 ATS this season. Edge: Boston College.

Nebraska at Purdue: Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm is 5-2 ATS this season and is riding a 25-13-1 ATS streak. Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley is on a 6-2 ATS uptick on the road, but has gone 2-7 ATS in his past nine and 1-4 ATS in his past five as an underdog. Purdue has covered the past three in the series. Edge: Purdue.

Louisville at Wake Forest: The Cardinals are on a 4-13 ATS slide. The Demon Deacons have covered the past three in the series, are on an 11-4 ATS run overall and a 6-2 ATS surge at home. Edge: Wake Forest.

Miami, Florida at North Carolina: The Tar Heels have won and covered the past two in the series, but the Hurricanes are on a 6-1 ATS run as road chalk and an 8-3 ATS spurt overall. North Carolina is on a 1-8-1 ATS slide. Edge: Miami.

Georgia Tech at Clemson: The Yellow Jackets are on a 10-0 ATS run overall and 11-5 ATS uptick as underdogs. The Tigers have covered four of the past five meetings but are 2-6-1 ATS in their past nine as a conference host. Edge: Georgia Tech.

Kansas State at Kansas: Wildcats coach Bill Snyder has covered 18 of the past 20 meetings. The Jayhawks are 0-6-1 ATS this season. Edge: Kansas State.

Southern California at Arizona State: The Trojans are on a 1-8 ATS skid overall and 4-14 ATS slide on the road. The Sun Devils are 5-3 ATS in the past eight meetings but have lost the past two. Arizona State is on a 4-0-1 ATS run overall and 4-1 ATS spurt as a home underdog. Edge: Arizona State.

Utah at Oregon: The Ducks are on a 1-4 ATS skid overall and are on a 5-12 ATS slide at home. The Utes are on a 6-1 ATS run this season and are riding a 15-5 ATS uptick on the road. Edge: Utah.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame: The Irish are 6-1 ATS this season but 1-4 ATS in their past five games after hosting Southern Cal. The Wolfpack are on a 5-2 ATS run as an underdog and beat Notre Dame last season. Edge: Slight to N.C. State.

UCLA at Washington: Bruins coach Jim Mora won and covered the past two meetings vs. his alma mater. But UCLA is on a 6-14-1 ATS slide overall and 2-8-1 ATS on the road. Edge: Washington.

Georgia vs. Florida (at Jacksonville): The Gators have won and covered the past three meetings but are mired in a 2-6-2 ATS slide. Edge: Georgia.

Washington State at Arizona: The Wildcats are on a 4-10 ATS slide as underdogs, but have won and covered their past two games in that role. The Cougars are on a 16-8 ATS run on the road. Edge: Washington State.

Penn State at Ohio State: Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is in a rare revenge role. Ohio State is on a 6-12 ATS slide at home. The Nittany Lions are on a 15-2 ATS run. Edge: Penn State.

UNLV at Fresno State: The Bulldogs are 6-0-1 ATS, and the home team has covered the past three in the series. Edge: Fresno State.

San Diego State at Hawaii: The Aztecs have won and covered the past five meetings and are on a 12-4 ATS run on the road. The Rainbow Warriors are on a 4-16 ATS slide at home. Edge: San Diego State.

