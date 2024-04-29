Sportsbooks lose on NFL draft; Rookie of Year odds posted

Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook were small losers on the NFL draft in which six quarterbacks were selected in the first round for the first time since 1983.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Bears No. 9 draft pick wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, and No. 1 draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams, right, hold up jerseys as they pose for a photo during an NFL football news conference in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The house doesn’t always win. In fact, it almost always loses on the NFL draft.

That was the case again at Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook, which were small losers on the information-driven event in which six quarterbacks were selected in the first round for the first time since 1983.

“It’s a tough market to book. You’re kind of combating information,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “I kind of equate it to you have a full slate of Sunday games and every quarterback’s questionable. There’s information coming in, and it’s hard to tell if it’s true or not true.

“It wasn’t a huge loss, but we’re never expecting to win big on the draft.”

Feazel said the biggest decision was over 4½ quarterbacks drafted in the first round. The over closed as a heavy favorite in the -300 range, and it cashed quickly after six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks.

The first three went as expected with Caleb Williams going No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and Drake Maye going No. 3 to the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons made the draft’s most shocking selection when they picked Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 despite signing Kirk Cousins last month to a four-year, $180 million contract.

The Minnesota Vikings picked J.J. McCarthy at No. 10, and the Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix at No. 12.

“What really got us was Penix. That one was a surprise,” Feazel said. “Usually, that’s going to help us. But we had quite a bit of money on the over 4½ quarterbacks drafted.

“It went 1-2-3 as expected, and they were the favorites we had liability on, besides Caleb because we were kind of high on him ever since last year.”

Bears market

The Bears, who drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze, a Bishop Gorman High product, at No. 9, were the only team to see their Super Bowl odds shift at Caesars, which slashed Chicago from 45-1 to 35-1.

“There’s been a lot of action on the Bears,” Feazel said.

Bettors also have been backing Williams to go over his passing yards total (3,425) and to lead the league in passing yards (60-1).

Rookie of Year odds

Williams is the +250 favorite at Caesars to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Daniels is the +650 second choice.

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the 8-1 third choice at Circa, followed by McCarthy and Nix at 15-1 and Giants wideout Malik Nabers at 18-1. Maye is 20-1.

“Just based on each team’s offensive coordinators and quality of players around them, Nix and McCarthy should have higher ceilings this season (than Maye),” Circa sportsbook risk manager Dylan Sullivan said.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is 25-1 at Caesars. The Raiders’ first pick to be a tight end was as high as 45-1 at the book before they took him at No. 13.

Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner is the +450 favorite at Caesars to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu is the +650 second choice, followed by Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at +950.

Kentucky Derby seminars

The South Point will host a Kentucky Derby handicapping seminar at 6 p.m. Friday in the Grandview Lounge adjacent to the racebook. The event will be hosted by Ralph Siraco and features pro handicappers Jon Lindo and Jon Hardoon.

The Rampart Casino will host a Kentucky Derby betting seminar from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cascade Lounge. The event will be hosted by pro handicapper Bob Ike and features Rampart race and sportsbook manager Duane Colucci and former Daily Racing Form correspondent Jay Privman.

Tyson-Paul odds

The Westgate SuperBook made former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson a +170 underdog to Jake Paul (-200) after it was announced Monday that their eight-round fight scheduled for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, has been sanctioned as a professional bout.

Tyson turns 58 on June 30. Paul is 27.

NFL Offensive Rookie of Year odds

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 25-1

Caleb Williams +250

Jayden Daniels +650

Marvin Harrison Jr. +650

Malik Nabers 10-1

J.J. McCarthy 10-1

Xavier Worthy 15-1

Drake Maye 18-1

Ricky Pearsall 20-1

Ladd McConkey 20-1

Bo Nix 20-1

Rome Odunze 20-1

Brian Thomas Jr. 22-1

Keon Coleman 22-1

Brock Bowers 25-1