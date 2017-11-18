Betting trends for NFL Week 11

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Mitch Unrein (98) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the second half at Soldier Field. The Packers won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy (second from right) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Soldier Field. The Packers won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defense back Cre'von LeBlanc (22) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) during the first half at Soldier Field. The Packers won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc (22) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (not pictured) during the first half at Soldier Field. The Packers won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy (15) makes a touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Detroit at Chicago: The Bears are 4-1 against the spread with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. The under is 7-2 in Chicago games this season. The Bears have covered four of the past five in the series. The Lions are 5-4 ATS this season but on a 5-9 ATS slide overall. Edge: Bears and slight to under.

Kansas City at New York Giants: The Giants are 0-4 ATS at home this season. The Chiefs are on a 14-4 ATS run on the road in the regular season. Edge: Chiefs.

Tampa Bay at Miami: The Buccaneers are on a 2-8-1 ATS slide overall and a 0-4-1 ATS skid on the road. The Dolphins are on a 9-2 over run at home. Edge: Slight to Dolphins and over.

Baltimore at Green Bay: The Ravens are on a 10-4 over run and 3-8 ATS slide on the road, though they’ve covered two of their past three away games. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota: The Rams have won and covered their four road games this season. The Vikings have covered the past four meetings. Edge: Slight to Rams.

Arizona at Houston: The Cardinals are 1-4 ATS on the road this season, with their only cover at the 49ers. Arizona is on a 5-13 spread skid overall. The under is 6-2 in Cardinals games this season. The Texans are 0-3 ATS this season in games that Deshaun Watson didn’t start at quarterback. Edge: Under.

Jacksonville at Cleveland: The Browns are 2-7 ATS this season, 6-19 ATS since the start of last season and on an 8-27-1 ATS slide overall. The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS this season on the road. The over is on a 26-15 run in Jacksonville games, but the under has cashed in three of the past four. Edge: Jaguars and slight to over.

Washington at New Orleans: The over is on a 23-7 run in Redskins games and 35-23 in Saints games. New Orleans is 6-1 ATS during its seven-game winning streak. Washington is on an 11-4 ATS surge on the road. Edge: Over and slight to Redskins.

Buffalo at Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are 1-3 ATS at StubHub Center and on a 5-13 ATS slide at home overall. Edge: Bills.

Cincinnati at Denver: The Broncos are 0-5 ATS during their five-game losing streak. The Bengals are on a 9-17-1 spread skid in regular-season games. The under is on a 23-12 uptick in Cincinnati regular-season games. Edge: Slight to under.

New England vs. Oakland (at Mexico City): The Raiders are on a 1-5-1 ATS slide overall and on a 1-5-1 ATS slide on the road. The over is on a 21-13 run in Oakland games. Edge: Patriots.

Philadelphia at Dallas: The Eagles lead the league with an 8-1 record and are 7-2 ATS this season, with covers in four of their past five games. Philadelphia is riding a 10-2 ATS run overall and 9-4-1 over run. Edge: Eagles and over.

Atlanta at Seattle (Monday): This is a rematch of last season’s playoff game won by the Falcons, who covered in both meetings last season. The under is 6-3 in Atlanta games this season after the Falcons went over in 16 of 19 games last season. The under is 6-3 in Seahawks games this season. Edge: Under.