Betting trends for NFL Week 12

Cleveland at Cincinnati: The Browns are on an 8-28-1 slump against the spread overall and 1-8 ATS slide this season. Cincinnati has won and covered the past six meetings, all by at least 13 points. The under is on a 5-1 run in the series. Edge: Bengals and slight to under.
Chicago at Philadelphia: The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS with Mitchell Trubisky as a starter and have covered the past two on the road. The Eagles have won eight straight games and covered their past seven this season. Philadelphia is on a 10-3 ATS run at home and is riding a 9-5-1 over run. Edge: Eagles and slight to over.
Miami at New England: The Patriots have won six straight games and covered their past four. They’re also on a 5-1 under run. The Dolphins haven’t won at New England since 2008, going 2-6 ATS. Edge: Patriots.
Buffalo at Kansas City: The Bills are on a 0-3 ATS skid and the Chiefs are on a 1-4 spread slide. The over is 7-3-1 in Kansas City’s past 11 regular-season games. Edge: Chiefs and over.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta: The Buccaneers have covered their past two games after a 1-8-1 spread skid. Tampa Bay has covered three of the past four meetings and the past two in Atlanta. The under is 6-5 in Falcons games this season. Edge: Bucs and slight to under.
Carolina at New York Jets: The Jets are 5-0 ATS at home this season. Carolina is 4-1 ATS on the road this season and is on a 12-6 under run overall. Edge: Under.
Tennessee at Indianapolis: The over is 7-3 in Titans games this season and is on a 20-8 run overall. Tennessee beat the Colts on Oct. 16 to snap a 10-game losing streak to Indianapolis. The Colts have covered the past four meetings at home. The Titans are on a 1-6 spread skid. The over is on a 4-1 run in the series. Edge: Colts and over.
Seattle at San Francisco: The Niners have lost the past eight meetings but covered the past two after a 0-9 ATS slide in the series. The Seahawks are on a 3-8-1 ATS skid in the regular season. The under is 6-4 in Seattle games this season. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.
New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams: The Saints have won eight straight games and covered six of them. The over is on a 36-23 uptick in Saints games. Edge: Saints and over.
Jacksonville at Arizona: The Cardinals are 2-7-1 ATS this season and on a 4-8-1 ATS slide at home. The Jaguars are on a 7-1 ATS run on the road. Edge: Jaguars.
Denver at Oakland: The Broncos have lost six straight while going 0-6 ATS and are on a 1-7 ATS slide overall. Denver’s only win in that stretch was at home against the Raiders. The Broncos also are on a 0-6 ATS skid on the road. Edge: Slight to Raiders.
Green Bay at Pittsburgh: The Steelers have won and covered four of their past five games. The under is 8-2 in Pittsburgh games this season, though the Steelers exploded for 40 points in their last game, a 40-17 win over the Titans. Edge: Slight to Steelers and over.
Houston at Baltimore: The Texans are on a 1-3 ATS skid in games not started by Deshaun Watson. The over is on a 10-5 uptick in Ravens games. Edge: Over.
