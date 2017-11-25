Betting trends for NFL Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive back Jason McCourty (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Cleveland at Cincinnati: The Browns are on an 8-28-1 slump against the spread overall and 1-8 ATS slide this season. Cincinnati has won and covered the past six meetings, all by at least 13 points. The under is on a 5-1 run in the series. Edge: Bengals and slight to under.

Chicago at Philadelphia: The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS with Mitchell Trubisky as a starter and have covered the past two on the road. The Eagles have won eight straight games and covered their past seven this season. Philadelphia is on a 10-3 ATS run at home and is riding a 9-5-1 over run. Edge: Eagles and slight to over.

Miami at New England: The Patriots have won six straight games and covered their past four. They’re also on a 5-1 under run. The Dolphins haven’t won at New England since 2008, going 2-6 ATS. Edge: Patriots.

Buffalo at Kansas City: The Bills are on a 0-3 ATS skid and the Chiefs are on a 1-4 spread slide. The over is 7-3-1 in Kansas City’s past 11 regular-season games. Edge: Chiefs and over.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta: The Buccaneers have covered their past two games after a 1-8-1 spread skid. Tampa Bay has covered three of the past four meetings and the past two in Atlanta. The under is 6-5 in Falcons games this season. Edge: Bucs and slight to under.

Carolina at New York Jets: The Jets are 5-0 ATS at home this season. Carolina is 4-1 ATS on the road this season and is on a 12-6 under run overall. Edge: Under.

Tennessee at Indianapolis: The over is 7-3 in Titans games this season and is on a 20-8 run overall. Tennessee beat the Colts on Oct. 16 to snap a 10-game losing streak to Indianapolis. The Colts have covered the past four meetings at home. The Titans are on a 1-6 spread skid. The over is on a 4-1 run in the series. Edge: Colts and over.

Seattle at San Francisco: The Niners have lost the past eight meetings but covered the past two after a 0-9 ATS slide in the series. The Seahawks are on a 3-8-1 ATS skid in the regular season. The under is 6-4 in Seattle games this season. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams: The Saints have won eight straight games and covered six of them. The over is on a 36-23 uptick in Saints games. Edge: Saints and over.

Jacksonville at Arizona: The Cardinals are 2-7-1 ATS this season and on a 4-8-1 ATS slide at home. The Jaguars are on a 7-1 ATS run on the road. Edge: Jaguars.

Denver at Oakland: The Broncos have lost six straight while going 0-6 ATS and are on a 1-7 ATS slide overall. Denver’s only win in that stretch was at home against the Raiders. The Broncos also are on a 0-6 ATS skid on the road. Edge: Slight to Raiders.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh: The Steelers have won and covered four of their past five games. The under is 8-2 in Pittsburgh games this season, though the Steelers exploded for 40 points in their last game, a 40-17 win over the Titans. Edge: Slight to Steelers and over.

Houston at Baltimore: The Texans are on a 1-3 ATS skid in games not started by Deshaun Watson. The over is on a 10-5 uptick in Ravens games. Edge: Over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).