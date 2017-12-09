Betting trends for NFL Week 14

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Detroit at Tampa Bay: The Lions lead the league with a 9-3 over-under record this season. The Buccaneers are on a 4-10-1 slide against the spread. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.
Chicago at Cincinnati: The Bengals are on a 4-0 ATS spurt but are on an 11-18-1 ATS slide overall in the regular season. The Bears are on an 0-4 spread skid and 5-1 under run. Edge: Under.
Indianapolis at Buffalo: The Colts are on a 4-0 under surge, but the over is 11-3 in their past 14 road games. The over is 4-1 in the Bills’ past five home games. Edge: Over.
Seattle at Jacksonville: The Seahawks are on a 2-6-1 ATS slide on the road and 4-1 under run away from home. The Jaguars are on a 5-1 under spurt after an extended 27-12 over run. Edge: Slight to under.
Oakland at Kansas City: The Raiders are on an 8-3 ATS run at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are on a 1-6 ATS skid, and Oakland is on a 2-7-1 spread slide. Edge: Raiders and over.
Minnesota at Carolina: The Vikings have won their past eight games and covered their past seven. The Panthers are on a 3-8 ATS slide at home. Minnesota is on a 4-2 over uptick. Edge: Slight to Vikings and over.
Green Bay at Cleveland: The Browns are on an extended 9-28-1 spread skid. The Packers have covered their past two road games with Brett Hundley and are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Packers and slight to over.
San Francisco at Houston: The Niners are on a 5-2 ATS run on the road after a win at Chicago. Each team is on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Under and 49ers.
Washington at Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are on a 6-2 ATS uptick. The Redskins are on a 12-5 ATS run on the road and riding an extended 25-8 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Redskins.
New York Jets at Denver: The Broncos are on a 0-8 slide straight up and ATS. The Jets are on a 7-2-1 ATS surge. Edge: Jets.
Tennessee at Arizona: The Titans are on a 1-4 ATS skid on the road. Tennessee is on an extended 20-10-1 over run, and the Cardinals are on a 3-0 over spurt. Edge: Over and slight to Cardinals.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams: The Eagles saw their nine-game win streak and eight-game cover streak end in last week’s loss at Seattle. The Rams are on a 6-1 run straight up and ATS. The Eagles are on a 9-4-1 over run on the road. Edge: Over.
Dallas at New York Giants: The Giants are on a 1-4 spread skid at home. The under is on a 5-2 spurt in New York games and on a 14-6 run overall. The past three meetings have gone under. Edge: Under.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh: The Ravens are 4-1 ATS as a true visitor this season (doesn’t include loss to the Jaguars in London) and have covered the past two meetings at Heinz Field. The under is on a 5-2 run in the series and is 8-3-1 in Steelers games this season. Edge: Ravens and slight to under.
New England at Miami (Monday): The Patriots are 7-1 ATS during their eight-game winning streak. The Dolphins are on a 1-4-1 ATS skid but have won three of the past four meetings in Miami. The Dolphins are on a 6-0 over run and a 19-9 over uptick overall. Five of the past seven meetings have gone over. Edge: Patriots and over.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).