Betting trends for NFL Week 16

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) is tackled by Cleveland Browns strong safety Derrick Kindred (26) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine, top, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams scored on a 1-yard fumble recovery. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) tries to avoid Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen (37) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson catches a pass for a 33-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 27-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 27-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Indianapolis at Baltimore: The Colts are on an 0-4 skid against the spread and a 6-0 under run. The Ravens are on a 6-1 ATS surge. Edge: Ravens and under.

Minnesota at Green Bay: The Vikings are riding an 8-1 spread run, and the Packers are on an extended 17-4 over uptick. Edge: Vikings and over.

Detroit at Cincinnati: The Bengals are on a 5-11-2 under run, and the Lions are 4-2-1 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Slight to under and Lions.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets: The Jets are on an 8-3-1 spread uptick this season and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games as an underdog. Los Angeles is on a 3-6 ATS slide as a road favorite. Edge: Slight to Jets.

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee: The Rams are 6-2 ATS away from the Los Angeles Coliseum this season. The Rams also are on a 6-1 over run as true visitors this season. The Titans are on a 3-7-1 spread skid and have gone over in four of their last five home games. Edge: Rams and over.

Cleveland at Chicago: The Browns are 3-11 ATS this season and on an extended 7-24 ATS slide. But the Bears are on an 0-7 ATS skid as chalk. The over is 10-3 in Cleveland’s last 13 road games. Edge: Over.

Tampa Bay at Carolina: The Buccaneers are on a 4-11-1 spread slide, and the Panthers are on a 6-1 ATS surge and have covered four straight at Charlotte. Edge: Panthers.

Atlanta at New Orleans: The Falcons are on a 21-12 over uptick, and the Saints are on a 38-25 over run. New Orleans is on a 1-4 spread skid. Edge: Over and Falcons.

Denver at Washington: The Broncos are on a 1-8 slide straight up and ATS on the road. The Redskins are on a 25-10 over run. Edge: Slight to Redskins and over.

Miami at Kansas City: The Dolphins are on a 1-6 ATS skid away from home. The Chiefs are on a 7-3 spread run at Arrowhead Stadium. Edge: Chiefs.

Buffalo at New England: The Patriots have won 27 of the last 30 meetings but have lost two of the last three at home to the Bills. New England is on a 7-1 spread run. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Jacksonville at San Francisco: The 49ers are 3-0 straight up and 2-0-1 ATS with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The Jaguars have won and covered three straight games and are 5-2 ATS away from home this season. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

New York Giants at Arizona: The G-Men are on a 4-2 ATS uptick on the road. The Cardinals are on a 3-1-1 ATS surge at home. New York is on a 4-1 under run, and Arizona is on a 9-5 under spurt. Edge: Slight to under.

Seattle at Dallas: The Seahawks are on a 6-11-1 ATS slide and are 2-3 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Pittsburgh at Houston: The Texans are 2-5 ATS since Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury. The Steelers are on an 0-4 spread skid and are 3-4 ATS on the road this season. Pittsburgh is on an 11-5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Oakland at Philadelphia: The Eagles are on a 9-2 spread surge overall and 11-3 ATS run at home. Oakland is on a 2-8-2 spread skid. Edge: Eagles.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).