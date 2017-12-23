Betting

Betting trends for NFL Week 16

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 22, 2017 - 4:17 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Indianapolis at Baltimore: The Colts are on an 0-4 skid against the spread and a 6-0 under run. The Ravens are on a 6-1 ATS surge. Edge: Ravens and under.

Minnesota at Green Bay: The Vikings are riding an 8-1 spread run, and the Packers are on an extended 17-4 over uptick. Edge: Vikings and over.

Detroit at Cincinnati: The Bengals are on a 5-11-2 under run, and the Lions are 4-2-1 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Slight to under and Lions.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets: The Jets are on an 8-3-1 spread uptick this season and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games as an underdog. Los Angeles is on a 3-6 ATS slide as a road favorite. Edge: Slight to Jets.

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee: The Rams are 6-2 ATS away from the Los Angeles Coliseum this season. The Rams also are on a 6-1 over run as true visitors this season. The Titans are on a 3-7-1 spread skid and have gone over in four of their last five home games. Edge: Rams and over.

Cleveland at Chicago: The Browns are 3-11 ATS this season and on an extended 7-24 ATS slide. But the Bears are on an 0-7 ATS skid as chalk. The over is 10-3 in Cleveland’s last 13 road games. Edge: Over.

Tampa Bay at Carolina: The Buccaneers are on a 4-11-1 spread slide, and the Panthers are on a 6-1 ATS surge and have covered four straight at Charlotte. Edge: Panthers.

Atlanta at New Orleans: The Falcons are on a 21-12 over uptick, and the Saints are on a 38-25 over run. New Orleans is on a 1-4 spread skid. Edge: Over and Falcons.

Denver at Washington: The Broncos are on a 1-8 slide straight up and ATS on the road. The Redskins are on a 25-10 over run. Edge: Slight to Redskins and over.

Miami at Kansas City: The Dolphins are on a 1-6 ATS skid away from home. The Chiefs are on a 7-3 spread run at Arrowhead Stadium. Edge: Chiefs.

Buffalo at New England: The Patriots have won 27 of the last 30 meetings but have lost two of the last three at home to the Bills. New England is on a 7-1 spread run. Edge: Slight to Patriots.

Jacksonville at San Francisco: The 49ers are 3-0 straight up and 2-0-1 ATS with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The Jaguars have won and covered three straight games and are 5-2 ATS away from home this season. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

New York Giants at Arizona: The G-Men are on a 4-2 ATS uptick on the road. The Cardinals are on a 3-1-1 ATS surge at home. New York is on a 4-1 under run, and Arizona is on a 9-5 under spurt. Edge: Slight to under.

Seattle at Dallas: The Seahawks are on a 6-11-1 ATS slide and are 2-3 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Pittsburgh at Houston: The Texans are 2-5 ATS since Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury. The Steelers are on an 0-4 spread skid and are 3-4 ATS on the road this season. Pittsburgh is on an 11-5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Oakland at Philadelphia: The Eagles are on a 9-2 spread surge overall and 11-3 ATS run at home. Oakland is on a 2-8-2 spread skid. Edge: Eagles.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

