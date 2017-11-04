Betting trends for NFL Week 9

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

San Francisco 49ers' C.J. Beathard (3) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham (55) and Mychal Kendricks (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia,. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) makes a catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker (25) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) runs against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis (99) and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) as Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Bryan Witzmann (70) tries to protect him during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Pass interference was called on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker (25) while covering Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) walks to the sidelines after calling a time-out during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, left, tries to catch the ball as Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins, right, is defending during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in action against San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao reacts to his tackle during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, center, gets sandwiched between Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao, left, and defensive end Chris Long, right, during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long reaches for San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Denver at Philadelphia: The Broncos are on a 3-7-1 slump against the spread overall and an 0-5 ATS skid on the road. The Eagles are on a 9-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Eagles.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: The Giants are 0-3 ATS at home this season, and they’re on a 16-7 under run in the regular season. The Rams are on a 3-1 ATS run on the road and a 7-2 over uptick. Edge: Rams.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans: The Saints are rolling with five straight wins overall and four of five covers. The Buccaneers are on a 1-7-1 spread skid, 0-5-1 ATS in their past six. Edge: Saints.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville: The Jaguars are 0-2 ATS at home this season and 1-6 ATS in their past seven home games. Jacksonville is riding a 23-12 over run. Cincinnati is on a 3-8-1 spread slide on the road and 2-6 ATS skid as an underdog. Edge: Slight to over.

Atlanta at Carolina: The Falcons are on a 2-6 ATS slump, going 0-4 ATS in their past four. They’re also 1-3 ATS on the road after going 7-1 ATS as a visitor last season. The under is 5-2 in Atlanta’s games this season after the over went 16-3 in Falcons games last season. The Panthers are 0-3 ATS this season and on a 1-6 ATS slide at home overall. The under is 7-1 in the past eight meetings. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.

Indianapolis at Houston: The Colts are 1-4 vs. the line in their past five away games. Indianapolis has gone over the total in its past five road games, and the over is 5-0 in Houston’s past five games. The Texans are on a 5-1 ATS run overall. Edge: Texans and over.

Baltimore at Tennessee: The Ravens are on a 2-4 ATS skid overall and a 3-8 ATS slide on the road. The Titans are on a 6-1 ATS uptick at home. The over is on a 17-8-1 run in Tennessee games. Edge: Titans and over.

Arizona at San Francisco: The Niners are on a 3-8 ATS slump at home. The over is on a 7-4 uptick in San Francisco games. The Cardinals are on a 4-13 ATS slide, including a 1-6 ATS skid this season. Edge: Slight to 49ers and over.

Washington at Seattle: The over is on a 22-6 run in Redskins games. Washington is on a 0-4 spread skid overall, but is riding a 10-4 ATS run on the road. Edge: Over and slight to Redskins.

Kansas City at Dallas: The Chiefs are on a 14-3 ATS run in their past 17 regular-season games away from Arrowhead Stadium. The over is 6-1 in Kansas City’s past seven road games. The Cowboys are on a 2-5 ATS slide at home. The over is on an 8-4-1 run in Dallas home games. Edge: Chiefs and over.

Oakland at Miami: The Dolphins are on a 4-2-2 ATS uptick at home. Miami is on a 15-8 over run. The Raiders are on an 0-3 ATS skid on the road after going 11-2 ATS in their previous 13 regular-season games away from Oakland Coliseum. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.

Detroit at Green Bay (Monday): The Packers are 0-2 ATS since Aaron Rodgers went down, but had covered six of their previous seven games at Lambeau Field. The over is 9-2 in Green Bay’s past 11 games, but the Packers went under in their past two. The Packers have won and covered the past three meetings. The Lions are on a 3-0 over uptick. Edge: Slight to over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).