Betting trends for NFL Week 9

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Denver at Philadelphia: The Broncos are on a 3-7-1 slump against the spread overall and an 0-5 ATS skid on the road. The Eagles are on a 9-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Eagles.
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: The Giants are 0-3 ATS at home this season, and they’re on a 16-7 under run in the regular season. The Rams are on a 3-1 ATS run on the road and a 7-2 over uptick. Edge: Rams.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans: The Saints are rolling with five straight wins overall and four of five covers. The Buccaneers are on a 1-7-1 spread skid, 0-5-1 ATS in their past six. Edge: Saints.
Cincinnati at Jacksonville: The Jaguars are 0-2 ATS at home this season and 1-6 ATS in their past seven home games. Jacksonville is riding a 23-12 over run. Cincinnati is on a 3-8-1 spread slide on the road and 2-6 ATS skid as an underdog. Edge: Slight to over.
Atlanta at Carolina: The Falcons are on a 2-6 ATS slump, going 0-4 ATS in their past four. They’re also 1-3 ATS on the road after going 7-1 ATS as a visitor last season. The under is 5-2 in Atlanta’s games this season after the over went 16-3 in Falcons games last season. The Panthers are 0-3 ATS this season and on a 1-6 ATS slide at home overall. The under is 7-1 in the past eight meetings. Edge: Slight to Falcons and under.
Indianapolis at Houston: The Colts are 1-4 vs. the line in their past five away games. Indianapolis has gone over the total in its past five road games, and the over is 5-0 in Houston’s past five games. The Texans are on a 5-1 ATS run overall. Edge: Texans and over.
Baltimore at Tennessee: The Ravens are on a 2-4 ATS skid overall and a 3-8 ATS slide on the road. The Titans are on a 6-1 ATS uptick at home. The over is on a 17-8-1 run in Tennessee games. Edge: Titans and over.
Arizona at San Francisco: The Niners are on a 3-8 ATS slump at home. The over is on a 7-4 uptick in San Francisco games. The Cardinals are on a 4-13 ATS slide, including a 1-6 ATS skid this season. Edge: Slight to 49ers and over.
Washington at Seattle: The over is on a 22-6 run in Redskins games. Washington is on a 0-4 spread skid overall, but is riding a 10-4 ATS run on the road. Edge: Over and slight to Redskins.
Kansas City at Dallas: The Chiefs are on a 14-3 ATS run in their past 17 regular-season games away from Arrowhead Stadium. The over is 6-1 in Kansas City’s past seven road games. The Cowboys are on a 2-5 ATS slide at home. The over is on an 8-4-1 run in Dallas home games. Edge: Chiefs and over.
Oakland at Miami: The Dolphins are on a 4-2-2 ATS uptick at home. Miami is on a 15-8 over run. The Raiders are on an 0-3 ATS skid on the road after going 11-2 ATS in their previous 13 regular-season games away from Oakland Coliseum. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.
Detroit at Green Bay (Monday): The Packers are 0-2 ATS since Aaron Rodgers went down, but had covered six of their previous seven games at Lambeau Field. The over is 9-2 in Green Bay’s past 11 games, but the Packers went under in their past two. The Packers have won and covered the past three meetings. The Lions are on a 3-0 over uptick. Edge: Slight to over.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).