Bettor uses phone app to wager $440,000 on Los Angeles Rams

The same bettor who used his CG Technology phone app to place a $1.1 million wager on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI dialed up $440,000 in winning bets on his phone Sunday on the Los Angeles Rams.

The unidentified bettor at CG Technology sports book — which has eight locations, including The Venetian, the Hard Rock Hotel and the Palms — punched in one $220,000 wager to make $200,000 on the Rams at minus-12½ points over the Texans and another $220,000 bet at minus-13.

He won both wagers for $400,000 in winnings after Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to break open a close game and lead Los Angeles to a 33-7 win over Houston.

CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said, per company policy, that any bet of at least $10,000 has to be placed on the mobile app.

This wasn’t the first time the high roller has wagered six figures on a game since the Super Bowl.

“He’s a pretty consistent player,” Simbal said. “He bets a lot.”

Another CG Technology bettor placed a $220,000 wager on the Atlanta Falcons, a 3½-point home favorite over the Ezekiel Elliott-less Dallas Cowboys who easily covered the spread in a 27-7 victory.

Who left the dog out?

A William Hill sports book bettor at Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino hit a $5 10-team NBA parlay in stunning fashion Saturday that paid $3,600.

The bettor played 10 favorites that covered the spread. There were 11 NBA games on the board. In the one game the bettor didn’t play, the Suns pulled off an outright upset of the Timberwolves as a 10-point underdog.

Auburn’s odds improve dramatically

A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff. But Auburn (8-2), which whipped No. 1 Georgia 40-17 on Saturday, would likely become the first team to do so if it beats Alabama at home on Nov. 25 and then wins a rematch with the Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference Championship.

The Tigers were 80-1 at the Westgate sports book to win the national championship before they upset Georgia. Their odds have since improved to 10-1.

Likewise, Alabama entered Saturday favored by 10 points over Auburn on the Westgate’s lookahead line to the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium. However, after the injury-riddled Crimson Tide escaped with a 31-24 win at Mississippi State, Alabama fell to a 3-point favorite over the Tigers.

“Alabama and its banged-up defense was lucky to get out of Mississippi State alive,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “(Auburn) can beat them for sure.”

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Top-ranked Duke will square off against No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday in a Champions Classic in Chicago. The No. 1 team is 21-20 in 41 previous matchups against No. 2.

Bogdanovich expects the line to be close to a pick’em.

“I like Michigan State. I think they’ll get them,” Bogdanovich said. “They have a little more veteran team. Grayson Allen is the only true veteran Duke has. They’ve got young kids going on the road for the first time. Michigan State is a little more experienced and it might show (Tuesday).”

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 7 Kentucky

The Jayhawks will take on the Wildcats in the nightcap in Chicago and Bogdanovich projects the point spread to be around a pick ’em as well.

Kentucky dropped two spots in the rankings after a pair of relatively narrow wins at home: 73-63 over Utah Valley and 73-69 over Vermont.

“Kentucky’s got all new players. They dodged two bullets against two good programs but were not very impressive,” Bogdanovich said. “Dealing with a whole new roster, I’d probably lean to Kansas in that game. Just because young kids are going on the road for the first time.”

