Bettors backing Golden Knights, Ovechkin to score in Game 2

Vegas was as low as a minus 155 favorite at the Westgate sports book Wednesday afternoon and as high as a minus 165 favorite at Station Casinos, Boyd Gaming and the Stratosphere sports books.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) battles for the puck between Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are consensus minus 160 favorites over the Washington Capitals (plus 140) at Las Vegas sports books in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas was as low as a minus 155 favorite at the Westgate sports book Wednesday afternoon and as high as a minus 165 favorite at Station Casinos, Boyd Gaming and the Stratosphere sports books — which had Washington at plus 145.

“It’s been all Knights on (Wednesday’s) game,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said. “We’re up to (minus) 160. We’re starting to get a little comeback on the Capitals but we’ll probably need the Capitals.”

The ticket count was more than 2-1 in favor of the Knights at the Westgate while the money was 3-1 in favor of Vegas.

The wagering handle was down a bit from Monday’s opener, which the Knights won, 6-4.

“This seems a little lighter than Game 1,” Westgate sports book manager Randy Blum said. “But there’s a lot of time until the game starts. I’m sure that will change.”

The total is 5½ (Over minus 115) after it opened at Over minus 130.

“They’re mostly on the under,” Andrews said.

At William Hill sports book, 62 percent of the tickets and 65 percent of the money is on the Knights on the money line and 58 percent of the tickets and 76 percent of the money is on over 5½.

Blum said Westgate bettors are backing Vegas on the puck line (minus 1½) at plus 175 by a 20-1 margin. At William Hill, 93 percent of the tickets and 61 percent of the money on the puck line is on the Knights.

Tomas Nosek scored an empty-net goal with 2.7 seconds left in Game 1 as the Knights covered the puck line for the third time in their past four home games.

Vegas is 7-1 at home in the postseason, is riding a five-game winning streak and is 13-3 in the playoffs overall.

William Hill bettors are banking on Capitals star Alex Ovechkin to score a goal in Game 2. Will he? Ninety-three percent of the tickets and 84 percent of the money are on yes at plus 155.

Vegas is a minus 240 favorite to win the Cup at adjusted series odds at the Westgate, which has Washington at plus 190.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.