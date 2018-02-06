Betting

Caesars Palace, ‘Frank the Clank’ lose prop when kick hits post

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2018 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated February 5, 2018 - 6:17 pm

When Caesars Palace lost on the prop “Will a kick hit the goal post” in last year’s Super Bowl, sports book director Frank Kunovic was playfully dubbed “Frank the Clank” by his peers.

When Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski hit the post in the second straight Super Bowl on Sunday to again cash Caesars’ prop — which paid plus 330 — Kunovic’s phone lit up.

“No joke. I got like 20 texts immediately with just one word: ‘clank,’ ” Kunovic said.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars lost six figures on the prop, but reported a seven-figure win on the game after taking some big bets on New England shortly before kickoff.

Ham or turkey?

South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro (@JimmyVaccaro) tweeted Sunday night that “We ended up winning a ham sandwich on the game.”

Likewise, MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said Monday that his 10 locations on the Strip were a small winner on the day despite paying out a $3 million wager on the Eagles.

“We were able to fade most of the liability on the big bet. It was not great but we survived,” he said. “The props were ugly. The game was not good for us. The only thing that saved the day was we did well on the first half and we did well on halftime. It could’ve been a lot worse.

“(Vacccaro) might be talking about a Subway ham sandwich. We probably won a Capriotti’s Bobbie.”

No safety dance

Historically popular long-shot bets that there will be a safety and overtime were about the only props that bettors didn’t cash in a game that featured 74 points and an NFL-record 1,151 yards of offense. But a South Point bettor won $4,000 on two bets totaling $29,000 that there would not be a safety or overtime. A William Hill bettor also won $2,428 on a $17,000 wager on no safety (minus 800).

Super Bowl LIII odds

The Westgate sports book has posted the AFC as a 1-point favorite over the NFC in Super Bowl LIII, which will be played on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The total is 52.

The Patriots are the 5-1 favorites at the Westgate to win next season’s NFL title, followed by the Eagles and Steelers at 7-1, and the Vikings and Packers at 12-1. The Raiders are 20-1.

A Westgate bettor made a “decent-sized” wager Monday on Pittsburgh to win the AFC championship. The Steelers are the 7-2 second choice behind New England (5-2).

Patriots’ reign over?

“That might be the end of the Patriots’ reign in the AFC,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “The only thing they have going for them is their division is just horrendous. There are a lot of teams in the AFC that look like they’re definitely on the come.”

Salmons singled out the Texans, Jaguars, Colts, Chargers and Chiefs as teams on the rise.

Back to the futures

The day after the Super Bowl usually generates the largest betting handle for futures.

“All the tourists make futures bets on every possible sport on their way out of town,” Salmons said.

Winter Olympics

Lost money on the Super Bowl? You can try to recoup it on the Winter Olympics, where the United States is a 15-1 long shot at the Westgate to win the gold medal in men’s curling and 10-1 to win the gold in men’s hockey.

Snowboarder Shaun White is the plus 125 favorite to win gold in the men’s halfpipe and the U.S. is the minus 150 favorite to win gold in women’s hockey.

The U.S. is the 9-2 third choice to win the most gold medals behind Norway (minus 160) and Germany (plus 120).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like